Dubai: Dubai Media Academy, the specialised training and research arm of Dubai Media Incorporated, today announced the launch of its “Artificial Intelligence Initiative in Arab Media.” Unveiled during Dubai AI Week, held from April 21-25 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, this Initiative seeks to build an integrated ecosystem of specialised AI tools and solutions that effectively support Arabic language content across Arab media platforms.

This initiative is a direct response to a series of recommendations put forth by the academy following workshops and sessions held throughout the past year. These discussions highlighted the scarcity of AI tools capable of effectively handling the complexities and cultural depth of the Arabic language, respecting diverse dialects and cultural nuances.

Through collaborative partnerships with media outlets, technology firms, developers, universities, and research institutions, the Initiative will drive innovations to tackle challenges such as dialect representation, visual content authenticity, and limited availability of reliable Arabic training data.

Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, commented on the launch saying “The 'Artificial Intelligence Initiative in Arab Media' represents a tangible response to the real needs expressed by stakeholders in the Arab media sector. Through the dialogues conducted by the academy, we recognized the significant need for AI tools capable of understanding the Arabic language and considering the cultural diversity of Arab societies." She added, "Based on Dubai Media Academy's role as a leading research and knowledge institution, we are leveraging our expertise and specialized studies to serve the efforts aimed at developing technological solutions that support Arab media and its ability to preserve the identity and cultural specificity of our Arab societies, while enhancing its presence on the global stage."

To support this launch, Dubai Media Academy also released the first edition of the white paper, "Status of Artificial Intelligence in Arab Media," which serves as a strategic roadmap outlining priorities for researchers and technology developers. The document identifies technical requirements, offers clear guidelines, and highlights opportunities to produce original AI-driven solutions specifically designed for the Arab media landscape.

Advisor to Dubai Media Academy, Asem Galal, further noted, “what distinguishes the 'Artificial Intelligence Initiative in Arab Media' is the collective enthusiasm of all active parties in the media and technology fields, and their constructive efforts to shape the future of Arab media and support it with intelligent tools capable of understanding our culture." He pointed out that the initiative represents a qualitative leap towards shaping the future of a nation through artificial intelligence.

Throughout Dubai AI Week, the Academy will conduct targeted workshops and discussions, with further strategic projects and partnerships that will be announced successively throughout the year.