Activations to entertain visitors include Hypercar Avenue, Watersports, Kids Area, Nikki Beach Lounge, Fishing Competition and more

Dubai, UAE – The highly anticipated 2024 Dubai International Boat Show, the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show, is embarking on its historic 30th edition at the Dubai Harbour, planning to bring together the entire maritime community from enthusiasts to experts and everyone in between.

Taking place from 28th February – 3rd March, the nautical show is set to display an extensive array of international marine attractions from over 1,000 different brands, including 400 new companies, from leading yachting companies including Ferretti, Azimut, Sunreef and Cranchi Yachts. With 200-plus crafts expected to be berthed at the event, Dubai International Boat Show continues to underline its commitment to supporting leading superyacht manufacturers with nine Super Yacht Builders Association Members (SYBAss) in attendance.

Global launches and unique yachts

UAE-based super yacht builder Gulf Craft is set to present more than 10 vessels, ranging from leisure boats to award-winning super yachts, including a global first reveal.

In addition to the impressive array of launches brought by leading yacht builders, the popular annual Dubai event promises to mesmerise visitors with events and activities that will take place across the five days.

Visitors can also enjoy the Hypercar Avenue, designed for car enthusiasts and collectors to see rare and exceptional automobiles at the show. The multi-million-dirham exhibition provides a unique glimpse into automotive magnificence, blending luxury with innovative design. Some of the rarest cars in the world will come together in one location including a Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Speedtail and Pagani Huayra.

Adrenaline lovers can get their fix of thrills at the Watersports area with a variety of displays including jet skiing and fly boarding, with professionals ready to demonstrate their talents.

Dubai's International Marine Club holds the finale of its hotly contested fishing competition at the show, while mini maritime fans can enjoy the designated Kids’ Area with fun and educational activities themed around the love of the ocean, including face painting.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the show offers numerous culinary options catering to all cravings. Taste buds can be satisfied with an array of options from food trucks available ranging from refreshing poke bowls to savoury pizzas, with a selection of vegetarian and vegan offerings, as well as premium coffee for caffeine lovers.

A welcome return for 2024

This edition will once again, welcome the Nikki Beach Resort Lounge to wow visitors with its delectable and diverse menu of ocean inspired meals, healthy salads, creative sushi rolls, appetisers, and variety of refreshing cocktails, alongside a lively atmosphere with the renowned beach club's resident DJs.

'Proudly UAE' will celebrate local boatbuilders and supply companies while Dive MENA will showcase the cutting-edge underwater technology and equipment, and discuss and innovations in diving tech. It will entail an exciting agenda of entertaining activities such as underwater games, exciting scuba diving experiences, and fun water-based competitions, offering the only event of its kind for UAE and GCC diving communities, both professional and keen amateurs alike.

Both local visitors and international tourists will find something to enjoy at the Dubai International Boat Show. From boating enthusiasts to families seeking entertainment, or those appetite for marine-related activities, Dubai International Boat Show 2024 aims to create an inclusive and engaging environment that transcends expectations.

Visitors can purchase tickets here.

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international shipyards, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest yachts, boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.