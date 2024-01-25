Hosted at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the event attracted leading health authorities in the UAE, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health

Dubai: Aspiring healthcare professionals at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) attended the MBRU Career Day. The event aims to empower undergraduate students and interns to confidently navigate the complex landscape of healthcare careers and academic pathways in the UAE and beyond.

This year, the Career Day welcomed undergraduate students and interns across Dubai Health, Dubai’s first integrated academic health system. The event featured informative sessions on how to secure medical and dental residency opportunities in Dubai, the UAE, North America and the UK. Leading health authorities, such as Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health, showcased their training programs and detailed information on how to apply. Experienced clinicians from over ten different medical and dental specialties were on site to offer career guidance.

Professor Suleiman Al-Hammadi, Dean of the College of Medicine, said: “We believe in fostering a lifelong connection with our students, ensuring they are well-equipped not just during their time at the college but also as they embark on their impactful careers in healthcare. This event is a symbol of that commitment, and seeing our undergraduate students confidently engage with professionals fills me with immense pride and the promise of a brighter future for medicine.”

Professor Sulaiman Al Emran, Dean of Graduate Medical Education, commented: “The MBRU Career Day is one of many career support programs offered by Dubai Health. Providing a unique opportunity for our medical and dental interns to explore diverse career paths and serves as a platform for networking with healthcare professionals, cultivating an environment of mentorship.”

The annual MBRU Career Day stands out as a cornerstone event, empowering the next generation of healthcare leaders to make informed choices and embark on a successful professional journey anchored in its primary value to put the Patient First.

About Dubai Health

Dubai’s first integrated academic health system was established to elevate the standard of care and to advance health for humanity. Dubai Health is comprised of six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers and 20 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation.

Dubai Health serves patients through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving. A team of 11,000 collaborates across multidisciplinary teams to put the patient first. Together, everyone is all in, wholeheartedly, for patients and their families.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) is a public entity, established as per the Law (13) of 2021 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. Effective 11 November 2023, Dubai Academic Health Corporation operates under the brand name Dubai Health.

Dubai Health is comprised of the following:

Clinical Enterprise

· Dubai Hospital

· Rashid Hospital

· Jebel Ali Hospital

· Latifa Hospital

· Al Jalila Children's Hospital

· Hatta Hospital

· Ambulatory Health Centers

· Medical Fitness Centers

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU)

· Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine

· College of Medicine

· College of Nursing and Midwifery

· Research and Graduate Studies

· Postgraduate Medical Education

Al Jalila Foundation

