UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is ramping up its awareness-raising efforts this summer by engaging in a series of impactful summer camps to strengthen its community, broaden the scope of the Foundation's outputs, and elevate awareness levels among the camp participants.

The DFWAC said it is committed to offering educational events and activities that meet the needs of camp participants, while also spreading awareness about crucial positive values and promoting the concepts of tolerance and empathy among children.

HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized the importance of collaboration with relevant authorities in organizing summer camps to maximize benefits for the children. She highlighted that the Foundation attaches utmost attention to fostering essential skills that can counter negative behaviours, boost self-confidence, and nurture a generation capable of facing various challenges.

Her Excellency added that the Foundation's participation in these summer camps aligns with its strategic objectives to broaden its reach and support Dubai's vision of creating a safe and nurturing environment for women and children.

Al Mansouri noted that engaging in diverse workshops and activities at these camps not only fosters community interaction but also bolsters the Foundation's efforts to deliver high-quality, effective services to its varied target groups.

The Foundation took part in a summer camp organized by Ferjan Dubai in cooperation with Al Ameen in Dubai schools and in the Summer Grass program under the umbrella of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at Maktoum Center for Quran memorization.

During these events, the Foundation presented its unique activities for children at both Dubai Mirdif schools and Maktoum Center, Al Warqa 1, implementing three activities titled "Kindness Makes Us Stronger" and three reading sessions of the story "The Pencil That Found Himself," benefiting more than 125 children.

The "Kindness Makes Us Stronger" event featured interactive card activities designed by the Foundation, aimed at boosting children's self-confidence, instilling the values of accepting differences, respecting others, understanding emotions, and managing anger.

Meanwhile, "The Pencil That Found Himself," developed as part of the Child Protection Programme, aimed to raise awareness about mental and emotional health, highlighting positive values such as empathy, kindness, and self-acceptance.