Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The curtain has descended on the ninth edition of Dubai Food Festival, which ran from 2 - 15 May 2022. The incredible 14-day event welcomed culinary enthusiasts from across the city to DFF related events, with highlights including Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW), Foodie Experiences as well as citywide events such as Ripe Market’s calendar of workshops and cooking classes, Time Out Market Dubai’s first birthday celebrations, Salon du Chocolat’s launch in The Dubai Mall that was dedicated to chocolate aficionados, and Chase the Flavours’ seamless fusion of food, live music and dance shows at South Market in DIFC.

This year, the citywide festival that celebrates Dubai’s burgeoning food scene saw hundreds of restaurants involved, serving as a platform for visitors and residents alike to experience the city’s diversity of gastronomic excellence and world-class dining venues.

Showcasing Dubai’s global reputation as a true foodie destination, Dubai Restaurant Week ran from 6 - 15 May 2022 featuring specially curated 3 course dinner or 2 course lunch menus at incredible prices across the city at 40 of Dubai’s top restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, 21 grams, Sucre, Roka, The Maine Street Eatery and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.

Speaking on the impact of Dubai Restaurant Week, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said “Dubai Restaurant Week 2022 saw huge success in helping to bolster footfall across Dubai’s F&B industry. The annual event aims to showcase the best of Dubai’s F&B scene, at an affordable price point whilst showcasing Dubai’s culinary talent and demonstrating the city’s food capabilities. We look forward to bringing more successful editions to diners in the city.”

Providing the city’s F&B industry with support throughout the 10-day event, Dubai Restaurant Week alone saw over 9,000 diners.

Foodie Experiences was back for another year with a curated list of 20 unique, one-of-a-kind food adventures across Dubai including chefs’ tables, masterclasses with culinary heroes as well as special events at the city’s best restaurants.

Dubai Food Festival 2022 also connected families and friends through food during the special period of Eid Al Fitr, with 19 restaurants, cafés and eateries across the city offering authentic breakfast experiences and catering for various nationalities and cultures across the city as part of DFF’s Eid Big Breakfast promotion.

A key facet of Dubai as a global food destination is the range of hidden gems dotted throughout the city. To celebrate these independent eateries during DFF 2022, aspiring content creators were encouraged to enter the ‘My Hidden Gems’ social competition by submitting a ‘foodie trail’ on Instagram to become advocates of their favourite Hidden Gem eateries. With a AED50,000 cash prize for the best content creator, the competition gave away a total of AED100,000 in prize money.

DFF also celebrated 8 restaurants shortlisted in MENA 50 Best Collection with a special line-up of experiences at a selection of the famous eateries between 2 – 15 May. Highlights included curated Dubai Restaurant Week menus at restaurants including LOWE, BB Social Dining and Indochine as well as an exclusive Chef Table experience at Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and a delicious vegan menu available at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

Dubai’s homegrown restaurants, cafés and dining concepts were also star features as diners in the city were able to enjoy exclusive menus, price offers, special dishes and masterclasses from a number of the city’s most-loved concepts, including: Akiba Dori’s DFF exclusive set menus and kids' pizza customisation classes; Project Chaiwala serving up Mendazi, a scrumptious African pastry typically consumed with a cup of chai; a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience at the Raw Coffee Company; 20 per cent off at Tresind; as well as an exclusive food menu and special mango dessert at Orfali Bros.

To celebrate the annual festival, malls and attractions around the city offered exclusive dining deals, offers and fun for the whole family including Share Rewards programs at Mall of the Emirates, City Center Mirdif and City Center Deira as well as dine and win promotions and live entertainment at The Beach, Bluewaters Island, La Mer and City Walk.

After a hugely successful DFF 2022, the festival draws to a close, leaving foodies in the city with memorable experiences for another year – from trying out ‘once in a lifetime’ dining opportunities including signature dishes, unique ingredients, masterclasses and chef’s tables in partnership with the city’s best restaurants, cementing Dubai’s position as one of the leading gastronomy destinations in the world.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities as well as other exciting culinary events, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com and @dubaieats on social media channels.