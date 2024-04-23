Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– The 2024 Dubai Food Festival (DFF) kicked off on Friday, marking the beginning of a flavourful journey, inviting food enthusiasts from far and wide to explore the diverse, authentic, value for money and experiential nature of the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

Here’s what was on the menu…

The highly anticipated 10 Dirham Dish initiative began, with a myriad of eateries citywide offering their signature dishes for just 10 Dirhams. This incredible opportunity allows food enthusiasts to relish in a diverse range of culinary delights without breaking the bank, showcasing Dubai's eclectic dining and street food scene, all at an unbeatable price that's simply too good to miss. The gastronomic celebrations continued with Foodie Experiences launching its first week, with a series of exclusive fine dining events with renowned chefs from acclaimed venues taking place over the first few days of DFF. This included a four hands dinner by Chefs Mohamad Orfali and Shane Delia who teamed up for a one-night-only culinary spectacle featuring local ingredients and contemporary techniques at Orfali Bros; a Chef’s Table at Alici showcasing the finest caviar selections; a tantalising tasting menu at Belcanto offering guests a blend of Italy’s beauty and flavours in an exclusive private dining experience; and Culinary Collaborations from Katsuya x Yamanote plus a stunning fusion of French, Italian and Greek cuisines from Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele at Arabian Ranches 2.

The citywide programme also kicked off, with restaurants, hotels and attractions offering special dishes, unique experiences and activations as part of DFF. This included everything from the Satwa Food Festival - which is running throughout the festival - to an Ossiano x Cocina Hermanos Torres four hands dinner between Chef Gregoire Berger x Chef Sergio x Chef Javier. There was also the first of two special breakfasts events called The Diner Experience by Eleven Green, where foodies were invited to start their day with a one-off all-you-can-eat breakfast deal for just AED 150 – this experience will be available one last time later in the festival. In addition, Breakfast at the Beach, JBR, kicked off its series of sun-drenched morning beachside dining experiences across its many restaurants, which will continue throughout DFF. Meanwhile, the festival buzzed with retail promotions, flash sales, and activations both online and in-store across the city's bustling malls.

Have we whet your appetite enough yet? Here’s a taster of what’s happening this week…

Foodie Experiences

Four Hands Dinners | Indulge in an exquisite eight-course dinner showcasing Mediterranean and Lebanese flavours at Raia Restaurant & Lounge, curated by Executive Chef Sonu Koithara and Chef Greg Malouf on 26 and 27 April

Indulge in an exquisite eight-course dinner showcasing Mediterranean and Lebanese flavours at Raia Restaurant & Lounge, curated by Executive Chef Sonu Koithara and Chef Greg Malouf on 26 and 27 April Chef’s Table | Enjoy fresh, high quality ingredients along with exceptional flavours at Alici showcasing the finest caviar selections until 26 April

Enjoy fresh, high quality ingredients along with exceptional flavours at Alici showcasing the finest caviar selections until 26 April Tasting Menus | At Il Borro Tuscan Bistro complete with exclusive beverage pairings today (23 April), and Belcanto, where guests will indulge in a blend of Italy’s beauty and flavours into a private dining experience until 26 April

At Il Borro Tuscan Bistro complete with exclusive beverage pairings today (23 April), and Belcanto, where guests will indulge in a blend of Italy’s beauty and flavours into a private dining experience until 26 April Masterclasses | Sharpen your pastry skills with masterclasses at Josette from today until 24 April

Sharpen your pastry skills with masterclasses at Josette from today until 24 April Culinary Collaborations | Head to 25h Hotel on 26 April for an evening of experimental Latin Fusion cuisine by Chef Kuv, Chef Andrea, and Chef Esteban, or savour gourmet pizzas from Bussola Pizzeria in partnership with award-winning Chef Davide Civitiello until 26 April. For a different experience, don't miss a unique fine dining event at Time Out Market, where Chef Alex and Chef Helio will showcase an array of exquisite dishes on 25 April. For more information on Foodie Experiences, visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival/foodie-experiences

e& Beach Canteen

Get ready for non-stop food, fun and fiesta vibes at e& Beach Canteen, taking place from Thursday 25 April to Sunday 12 May. In collaboration with Brag, Dubai’s favourite beachside dining pop-up promises a delicious fusion of gastronomy, entertainment, and family-friendly activities on the picturesque shores of Jumeirah Beach, located just behind Sunset Mall. Alongside beloved culinary offerings and entertainment, guests can also enjoy a first-ever beach club experience, engaging food workshops, invigorating fitness sessions, a dedicated kids' fun zone, and discover the winners of the Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition - there truly is something for everyone at e& Beach Canteen. For more information, visit: https://www.beachcanteen.ae/

Dubai Restaurant Week

From 26 April to 12 May, Dubai Restaurant Week, a beloved highlight of DFF, will offer specially curated set menus from over 60 of Dubai's top restaurants, all at unbeatable prices. From elegant fine dining destinations to cosy local spots and hidden culinary gems, participating venues will tantalise diners with two-course lunch menus priced at AED 125 and/or three-course dinners at AED 250 per person. For a full list of participating restaurants and to secure your spot via OpenTable, visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival/dubai-restaurant-week?category=Dubai+Restaurant+Week.

Citywide Programme

Experience the lively food scene at Mall of the Emirates , where a diverse selection of food and beverage options awaits. Mall visitors can also enjoy a special 25 per cent cashback throughout DFF via the SHARE app

Indulge in a meticulously crafted, three-course dining experience at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers - Vivaldi Restaurant & Lounge, featuring the essence of Italian culinary traditions with a modern twist, expertly tailored to accommodate diverse dietary needs and preferences.

Enjoy a generous 35% off when spending AED 99 or more at some of Dubai's best-selling restaurants with Careem’s FEAST campaign. Explore a variety of culinary delights without stretching your budget. Whether you're craving contemporary cuisine or traditional dishes, FEAST makes dining out even better. Experience gourmet dining at home with Careem's TOP CHOICES, featuring a curated selection of Dubai’s most popular, premium restaurants tailored for those seeking a luxurious dine-in experience.

Dubai Food Festival 2024 runs until Sunday 12 May, promising a plethora of activations, special menus, and events for all food aficionados. Whether you’re after authentic Emirati flavours, innovative homegrown concepts, international fine dining experiences, or family-friendly dining spots, this year's festival guarantees delightful culinary adventures for every taste, age, and budget. With a jam-packed schedule across the next three weeks, DFF 2024 features beloved favourites like Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish, along with the all-new Chef's Menu.

Don't miss out on this epicurean journey! For more information and the complete festival schedule, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

