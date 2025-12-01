Dubai Duty Free won the Sustainability and CSR Award at the 4th Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Awards held earlier last month at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Held to coincide with the 2025 MEADFA conference, which welcomed a record number of 736 delegates, the awards ceremony was held during the MEADFA Gala dinner.

Organised by the MEADFA board, the awards programme celebrates innovation, resilience, and transformative contributions within the industry, reinforcing MEADFA's commitment to recognizing excellence.

The award acknowledged Dubai Duty Free’s forward-thinking approach in using retail as a platform for meaningful environmental and social impact. It’s entry for the Sustainability and CSR Award highlighted an integrated ESG strategy and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Commenting on the award Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi said: “We are delighted to receive the Sustainability and CSR Award for the third time. This recognition reflects our commitment to social responsibility and a sustainable future values that are central to who we are and how we measure success.”

Cidambi accepted the award from Abdeslam Agzoul, MEADFA President and CEO Avolta Middle East & Africa along with Rob Marriott, Managing Partner of Retail Strategic Partners. He was joined on stage by Bernard Creed, SVP - Finance, Michael Schdmit, SVP Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security and Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing.

A distinguished panel of industry experts brought their wealth of knowledge and experience to evaluate this year’s entries, representing a diverse range of expertise across travel retail, sustainability, marketing, and customer engagement.

