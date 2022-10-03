A monthly calendar of educational and entertaining events and activities.

Celebration of the national identity and Emirati heritage, cementing the emirate's position as a rich cultural destination.

Improving visitor experience and providing a platform to support local talent.

Film screenings, museum talks, creative workshops, PechaKucha, treasure hunt, and lots of entertainment.

Dubai - UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) launches a programme series at Etihad Museum, through which it will present a wide range of engaging events and activities celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. Programmed by Alserkal Advisory, the series will provide an exceptional cultural and entertainment experience to the museum's visitors throughout the year.

This initiative falls within the framework of Dubai Culture's commitment to enhance culture accessibility within the society and encourage active participation in the emirate's cultural and creative scene through engaging programmes in museums and heritage sites that celebrate local cultural heritage.

Khulood Khaled Al Nuaimi, Manager of Events at Etihad Museum, stated that the Etihad Museum programming, which is scheduled to launch on 7 October 2022 and will continue until June 2023, will celebrate the creative voices shaping the thriving cultural scene in the UAE via the inspiring story of its founding.

Al Nuaimi added: “Etihad Museum is a place of dialogue that attracts visitors from all walks of life, and the programme will provide a valuable platform to showcase the works of local talent in many fields, such as filmmaking, poetry, drawing, calligraphy and design, in addition to inviting engaging speakers to cover a wide range of topics throughout the year. This will contribute to supporting the UAE cultural and creative industries sector, promoting cultural tourism, and establishing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy."

Film Screening

The programme includes a monthly schedule of activities and events that enhance the experience of visitors through engaging dialogues and perspectives. The programme launches with a series of screenings entitled Museum Films, which includes a set of films produced by Emirati and resident artists and international directors, shown throughout the programme period in the Museum’s auditorium.

Museum Talks

The programme also includes the Museum Talks series, where speakers from various disciplines are hosted in rich dialogue sessions with the aim of spreading insight among attendees on a range of topics, from the tangible and intangible Emirati cultural heritage, the impact and significance of museums within society, and the design dimensions of cultural infrastructure.

Workshops, PechaKucha and Entertainment

In addition, a series of activations await visitors of the museum aimed at enriching knowledge and developing skills, including adult workshops in a number of creative fields, such as calligraphy and drawing. There will be fast-paced PechaKucha presentations, a style of presentation displaying 20 slides, each for only 20 seconds: the format makes the content both interesting and concise, enabling broad topics to be presented with brevity. Besides this, visitors will enjoy participating in educational programmes, including a ‘treasure hunt’ that enables families to explore the museum in an interesting and fun way. The calendar of programmes will end with a celebration of the art of poetry and the spoken word through a performance in the visitor pavilion of the museum.

