Dubai, UAE: Mental Health issues are the highlight of discussion on the second day of the ninth edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition – IFM. The three-day event which is supported by the Dubai Health Authority touched on sensitive topics which places the importance of integrating mental health in primary care.

Family medicine plays an important role in providing direct and continuous care of a person and their family. Unlike other specialties that are limited to a particular organ or disease, family physicians are the only specialists qualified to treat most ailments and addresses the most pressing and most common medical needs of patients without being limited by age or gender. They also practice a range of medical subjects and specialties, rather than the depth of a specific medical field.

According to the World Health Organization, one in seven 10-19-year-olds around the world experience a mental disorder, accounting for 13% of the global burden of disease in this age group.[1] Depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents. The consequences of failing to acknowledge and address mental health conditions at an early age inadvertently extend to adulthood, further damaging both physical and mental health, and limiting one’s prospects of living an enjoyable life as they get older.

In early 2019, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced the launch of a number of digital solutions technologies in the mental and psychological field, which will lead to a quantum leap in the clinical practices field. These digital solutions include the treatment by using virtual reality technology to help understand schizophrenia and to learn more about the suffering of patients with this disease, through the use of Gear by Oculus technology.

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Conference Chairperson of IFM, stated: “Mental Health issues are on the rise all around the world and it was reported that by 2030, a Mental Health crisis could cost the global economy up to $16 trillion.[1] The World Health Organization has set out a well-organized plan to implement a method to better heal our loved ones over this time and we are here to highlight this plan and encourage everyone to get involved. It was a pleasure to hear our international guest speakers today touch on these subjects and it further goes to prove that these are global issues we must coordinate and solve together.

IFM featured an exclusive conference program touching on profound issues surrounding Mental Health in Family Medicine which included an extensive display of insightful research, improved treatments methods, and meaningful dialogue between medical professionals and the general public.

Dr. Devdutt Kotekar, Consultant Neurologist at Kuwait Hospital Sharjah and Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at University of Sharjah, delivered an insightful lecture on Updates in Dementia Management, stated: “Dementia and Mental Health problems should be of high-importance to people and family members alike because it has now shown that there are signs we can detect early on to help us before we reach old age. There is an increase number of seniors around the world and dementia is becoming more common for people over the age of 65 years where more problems arise because they were not cared for early on.

Dr. Devdutt continued: “Statistics show that in the near future, up to 25% of hospital beds may be filled by dementia patients, further proving that we have an alarming rise in the rates of diagnosis. We are here in IFM today to cooperate in raising the awareness of Mental Health and ensuring we know how to care for our loved ones.”

Dr. Buthina Belaila, Consultant Family Physician and Head of Noncommunicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, chaired an insightful session titled ‘Integrating Mental Health in Primary Care’ which covered many topics regarding Integrating Psychiatry Services in Primary Care as given by Dr. Nahida Nayaz, Chair of Behavioral Health Council and Chair of Mental Health Taskforce at the Department of Health, Ambulatory Healthcare Services – SEHA; Interface Between Psychiatry and Medicine: Unexplained Somatic Symptoms as given by Dr. Ahmed Elshafei, Consultant Psychiatrist at The Psychiatry and Therapy Centre in the UAE; and New Approaches to Brain Healing as given by Prof. Shai Efrati, Director of Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research and Director of Research and Development, Shamir Medical Center.

More than 2,500 healthcare professionals and participants are expected to attend IFM where 50 expert speakers are delivering 35 scientific sessions. Over 30 participating countries are present with more than 40 brands on display throughout the exhibition halls.

International Family Medicine is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding, and receives notable support from UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Global Family Medicine Scientific Alliance, Anti-smoking International Alliance, Dubai Sports council, International Hospital Federation, Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and Healthpoint.

