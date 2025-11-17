Dubai, UAE : The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is delighted to announce its participation as an Organizing Partner in the 19th edition of Dubai Airshow. Held in Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s most prestigious aerospace events, celebrating innovation, technology, and collaboration across the aviation industry. The event provides a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among stakeholders at both local and international levels.

H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, DCAA Director General, said: “The Dubai Airshow is a cornerstone event for the global aviation community. It brings together global industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of our industry. As a catalyst for exchanging expertise and knowledge, the event fosters collaboration and integration between relevant government agencies and private sector entities. In its 19th edition, Dubai Airshow continues to support Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub".

His Excellency further noted that DCAA’s participation underscores its pivotal regulatory role in overseeing and facilitating the development of Dubai’s civil aviation sector. The DCAA continues to advance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, while also aligning with the leadership’s strategic approach to developing policies and practices that keep pace with the fast-growing aviation sector, a cornerstone of Dubai’s economy.

The DCAA looks forward to connecting with regional and international counterparts to exchange expertise, explore innovative solutions, and reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading center for aviation excellence.

Dubai Airshow 2025 provides a global platform for prominent leaders, decision-makers, and experts in the aviation industry. It explores emerging trends and the latest technologies driving the development and sustainability of the industry.