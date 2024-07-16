Maha Al Gargawi: “We are committed to meeting the requirements of the business community through integrated support and close cooperation with key partners, including the Federal Tax Authority.”

Zahra Al Dahmani: The Federal Tax Authority is committed to cooperating with partners and organising awareness campaigns to create a tax environment that encourages voluntary compliance.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted the ‘Compliance Challenges Workshop 2024’ at its headquarters. Organised by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in cooperation with Dubai Chambers, the event was designed to enhance awareness about the UAE tax system among the local business community.

The workshop attracted 130 participants and provided an overview of the key taxes that apply to businesses operating in the UAE, including Excise Tax and VAT, together with the processes of submitting tax returns. The session also examined Administrative Penalty Waivers and Instalment Plan Requests, in addition to highlighting Muwafaq Package, launched by FTA to facilitate business operations and tax compliance for SMEs. The session also featured an interactive session to answer attendees’ questions about all tax-related transactions and procedures.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to meeting the requirements of the business community through integrated support and close cooperation with key partners, including the Federal Tax Authority. Our efforts to raise awareness on the tax system among the private sector enhance the ability of companies to meet their tax obligations, which contributes to strengthening Dubai’s favourable business environment and fosters sustainable growth.”

For her part, Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the Federal Tax Authority, said: “Organising the workshop in collaboration with Dubai Chambers fits within the joint cooperation framework the two entities have established, in an effort to continuously enhance the services provided to support and assist business sectors. This is in line with the Federal Tax Authority’s strategy to create a tax environment that encourages voluntary compliance, and continuously organise awareness campaigns that reach out to all business sectors, introduce them to tax legislations and procedures, and offer clear easy-to-apply information.”

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment. The chambers plays a crucial role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering value-added services.

