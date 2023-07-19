The interactive online session was hosted by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) as part of its new Sustainability Knowledge Series and attracted 216 participants, the highest number of attendees the Centre has achieved for a webinar to date.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted a webinar focusing on Green Finance and Investment Opportunities. Held by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business as part of its new Sustainability Knowledge Series, the engaging online session attracted a total of 216 participants.

The webinar provided valuable insights and guidance aimed at helping companies to access green finance, attract green investment projects, and share best practices, as well as inspiring participants to embed sustainability throughout their investment strategies. The session also addressed several key challenges surrounding sustainable finance and explored potential solutions.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce highlighted the remarkable growth of green finance both locally and globally, as well as the increasing role of the next generation of business leaders in addressing sustainability challenges. In addition, the session provided details about the Centre for Responsible Business’ upcoming series of programmes and events, which will culminate with the hosting of the chamber’s Sustainability Week during the final quarter of the year.

Guest speakers representing prestigious organisations including Mashreq, EnerTech Holding Company, and Deloitte Middle East discussed the importance of sustainable finance and how the concept has gained momentum over the past two years, as well as sharing their expert knowledge on sustainable finance instruments, sustainable infrastructure projects, and the risks associated with certain sustainable finance practices.

A survey conducted during the webinar revealed that most participants had a general understanding of green finance and have faced challenges in accessing green finance to support their sustainability projects. The results indicated there is room for improvement in terms of broadening the understanding and adoption of green finance. Participants also showed strong support for the idea of governments providing incentives or regulatory frameworks to encourage greater participation in green finance initiatives.

The webinar concluded by presenting several recommendations based on the results of the survey and discussions during the session. These included working to raise awareness on green finance within the business community, as well as establishing platforms and initiatives aimed at connecting businesses with potential lenders, investors, and financial institutions specialising in sustainable finance.

Participants in the survey also suggested that policymakers should collaborate with financial institutions, businesses, and leading experts in the field to design and implement supportive regulations. The adoption of this approach will help to encourage sustainable investments and make green finance more accessible for all, as well as strengthen partnerships among key stakeholders and accelerate the transition towards a green economy.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

