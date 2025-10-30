Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, has unveiled an exciting and diverse line-up for November 2025, featuring an array of cultural celebrations, design showcases, global sporting tournaments, and world-class live performances.

From the citywide Dubai Fitness Challenge and Dubai Design Week to the DP World Tour Championship and a host of headline concerts, the month promises something for everyone, reflecting Dubai’s vibrant spirit as a global destination for creativity, community and entertainment.

FITNESS

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Date: 1-30 November 2025

1-30 November 2025 Location: Citywide

Citywide About: The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is a month-long commitment to health and wellness, offering residents and visitors a full calendar of free workouts, classes, and sporting events. Encouraging participants to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, highlights include four major flagship events: Dubai Ride presented by DP World on 2 November, where cyclists take over Sheikh Zayed Road; Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA at Hatta on the weekend of 8-9 November; the massive community event Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai on 23 November; and the brand new closing event, Dubai Yoga, to be held on 30 November.

Mushrif Park Half Marathon

Date: 1 November 2025

1 November 2025 Location: Mushrif National Park

Mushrif National Park About: Lace up for the Mushrif Park Half Marathon, which is held on the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. With 3km, 5km, 10km and 21.1km routes, there is a challenge for every level of runner.

Women’s Epic

Date: 1 November 2025

1 November 2025 Location: Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts About: Adventure-loving women, this is your chance. The Women’s Epic returns with 1km, 5km and 10km trail runs designed to challenge and inspire runners of all levels across stunning routes.

Spartan Wadi Hub Hatta 2025

Date: 1 November 2025

1 November 2025 Location: Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts

Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts About: The Spartan Wadi Hub Hatta event promises a full day of action for athletes of all levels, with 5km Sprint and 10km Super Race challenges to test your strength, stamina and spirit. Little warriors are welcome too, with a 1-3km kids’ race, making it a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Tough Mudder Hatta 2025

Date: 2 November 2025

2 November 2025 Location: Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts

Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts About: Prepare for an adrenaline-packed weekend as Tough Mudder returns to Hatta. Set against the striking Hajar Mountains, take on mud, sweat and more than 20 obstacles that push your strength, stamina and determination to the limit.

Crank at DXB

Date: 6 November 2025

6 November 2025 Location: Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Dubai International Airport (DXB) About: Crank returns to DXB for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, turning the airport runway into an open-air cycling studio. Led by top instructors and set to energising beats, this adrenaline-fuelled sunrise ride offers a one-of-a-kind fitness experience.

She Runs 2025

Date: 9 November 2025

9 November 2025 Location: Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai

Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai About: Celebrate female empowerment at She Runs 2025, the Middle East’s largest all-women race. The 12th edition of this landmark event welcomes women of all fitness levels to run, jog or walk in a celebration of strength, endurance and unity.

T100 Triathlon

Date: 13-16 November 2025

13-16 November 2025 Location: Meydan Racecourse

Meydan Racecourse About: The ultimate athletic challenge makes its way to Dubai. Join the action and take on the 100km T100 Triathlon, which falls during the Dubai Fitness Challenge month.

The Music Run

Date: 15 November 2025

15 November 2025 Location: Meydan Racecourse

Meydan Racecourse About: Step into one of the most exciting fitness parties with The Music Run at Meydan. Take on a thrilling 5km course set to the beat of live DJs and energetic playlists, culminating in a vibrant celebration that transforms the finish line into a lively festival atmosphere.

AURA Skypool: Tri in the Sky

Date: 15 November 2025

15 November 2025 Location: AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool About: As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the iconic AURA Skypool invites athletes to a triathlon like no other. Suspended 200 metres above the city, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool provides stunning views of the skyline, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf for an unforgettable competition.

Arabian Warrior

Date: 15 November 2025

15 November 2025 Location: Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City About: Test your strength and endurance at one of the region’s most thrilling obstacle courses. Arabian Warrior challenges participants of all levels to an adrenaline-packed race during the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run

Date: 16 November 2025

16 November 2025 Location: Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai

Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai About: The eighth edition of the UAE’s leading community event returns to support People of Determination. An annual celebration of inclusivity and sport, The Emirates NBD Unity Run invites participants to enter and enlist for either a 3km fun walk or run in the timed 5km and 10km routes.

Runway Run 2025

Date: 16 November 2025

16 November 2025 Location: Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow About: Take part in a unique 5km adventure on the Dubai Airshow runway. The Runway Run brings together more than 1,000 participants for a memorable morning of fitness and aviation as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Plus500 City Half Marathon

Date: 16 November 2025

16 November 2025 Location: Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre

Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre About: If breathtaking views make the perfect run, this race delivers. Dash through one of the world’s most photographed areas during the Plus500 City Half Marathon.

SKECHERS Performance Night Run

Date: 19 November 2025

19 November 2025 Location: Meydan Royal Bridge

Meydan Royal Bridge About: Take in the dazzling skyline at the SKECHERS Performance Night Run, where city lights set the scene. Choose a 3km, 5km or 10km route across the illuminated Meydan Royal Bridge, with sweeping views of the city and the Burj Khalifa at its heart.

Turf Games Dubai City Series

Date: 21 November 2025

21 November 2025 Location: ISD Stadium, Dubai Sports City

ISD Stadium, Dubai Sports City About: See how you measure up in Dubai’s fitness scene at the Turf Games Dubai City Series. Teams of six will put their strength, strategy and teamwork to the test in a series of challenging workouts.

COMMUNITY

Al Wasl Season

Date: 31 October 2025 - 2 May 2026

31 October 2025 - 2 May 2026 Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai About: Under the unifying theme “One Destination, Every Celebration”, Al Wasl Season at Expo City Dubai is a six-month cultural celebration that unites communities through festivals, performances, and flagship favourites such as Winter City and Hai Ramadan.

Festival of Cake

Date: 28 November - 2 December 2025

28 November - 2 December 2025 Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai About: A first for the region, Expo City Dubai’s Festival of Cake brings five days of workshops, bake-offs, and live shows with world-renowned pastry chefs and irresistible sweet creations.

LIFESTYLE

Dubai Watch Week 2025

Date: 19-23 November 2025

19-23 November 2025 Location: Dubai Mall, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai

Dubai Mall, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai About: Marking its 10th anniversary, Dubai Watch Week at Burj Park features more than 90 luxury brands, interactive masterclasses, and cultural showcases in a vibrant celebration of craftsmanship and creativity.

Icons of Porsche

Date: 22-23 November 2025

22-23 November 2025 Location: The Slab, Dubai Design District (d3)

The Slab, Dubai Design District (d3) About: Heritage meets innovation as Icons of Porsche returns to Dubai Design District, blending classic car displays, futuristic concepts, live shows, and art in a dynamic automotive celebration.

ARTS & CULTURE

Dubai Design Week

Date: 4-9 November 2025

4-9 November 2025 Location: Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3) About: Experience the region’s largest creative festival as Dubai Design Week transforms d3 into a vibrant hub of design, art, and innovation through exhibitions, talks, workshops, and installations.

Downtown Design

Date: 5-9 November 2025

5-9 November 2025 Location: Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3) About: Discover cutting-edge creativity at Downtown Design, the Middle East’s leading design fair held at d3, showcasing innovative works, product launches, and immersive experiences across interiors, architecture, and lifestyle design.

DIFC Art Nights

Date: 13-16 November 2025

13-16 November 2025 Location: DIFC Gate Village, Dubai

DIFC Gate Village, Dubai About: DIFC Art Nights is set to be one of the most diverse showcases of its kind yet, with regional and global artworks featuring paintings, sculptures, digital art, and live entertainment in Gate Village’s lively open-air setting.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Amr Diab live

Date: 1 November 2025

1 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Arab pop legend Amr Diab returns to Dubai with a spectacular show featuring his 2025 hits and timeless classics like Tamally Ma’ak and Nour El Ain.

Spot's Birthday Party

Date: 2 November 2025

2 November 2025 Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray About: A delightful children’s show based on Happy Birthday Spot, featuring songs, dancing, and games that bring the beloved story to life for kids aged two and above.

Elissa live

Date: 3 November 2025

3 November 2025 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Lebanese superstar Elissa graces the Dubai Opera stage with her emotional hits and timeless ballads in a concert celebrating her legacy as the “Queen of Emotions”.

UNTOLD Festival Dubai

Date: 6-9 November 2025

6-9 November 2025 Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts About: The world-famous UNTOLD Festival returns, featuring top global DJs and artists including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and J Balvin for four nights of electrifying performances.

Leningrad live

Date: 7 November 2025

7 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Get ready for an electrifying night as Sergey Shnurov and iconic band Leningrad bring their bold lyrics, satire, and high-energy Russian rock hits to Coca-Cola Arena.

tabletop.me Gaming Convention

Date: 7-9 November 2025

7-9 November 2025 Location: Dubai Outlet Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall About: The Middle East’s first tabletop gaming convention brings board games, role-playing games, tournaments and workshops to Dubai Outlet Mall – uniting fans, designers and publishers for three days of strategy and creativity.

Davido: 5IVE Alive Tour

Date: 8 November 2025

8 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Afrobeats superstar Davido lights up Dubai with his 5IVE Alive Tour, performing chart-topping hits and new tracks in a high-energy celebration of African music and culture.

Butterfly Carnival 2025

Date: 8-9 November 2025

8-9 November 2025 Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre About: A vibrant two-day fusion of music, dance and culture, Butterfly Carnival features more than 30 global artists, dazzling parades and electrifying beats from Afrobeats to Amapiano.

Bassem Youssef live

Date: 16 November 2025

16 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef brings his sharp wit and fearless satire to Coca-Cola Arena to deliver a hilarious and thought-provoking night of political and cultural comedy.

Deep Purple live

Date: 20 November 2025

20 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Rock legends Deep Purple return for their only Middle East concert this year, performing timeless anthems like Smoke on the Water alongside new hits in an explosive, career-spanning show.

Ronan Keating live

Date: 21 November 2025

21 November 2025 Location: Dubai Media CIty Amphitheatre

Dubai Media CIty Amphitheatre About: From his early days as frontman of Boyzone to a solo career that has spanned decades, Ronan Keating’s voice has defined a generation. Expect a feel-good setlist of global hits, including Life Is A Rollercoaster, When You Say Nothing At All, and If Tomorrow Never Comes, as fans sing along to the songs that shaped their playlists.

Teddy Swims live

Date: 22 November 2025

22 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Known for his powerful blend of R&B, soul, country‑pop, and heartfelt lyrics, Teddy Swims broke through with his multi‑platinum hit Lose Control which went all the way to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Ibrahim Tatlises live

Date: 23 November 2025

23 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Experience a night of memorable melodies as Ibrahim Tatlises, known as 'Imparator' (The Emperor), makes his Dubai debut. With a career spanning over five decades, the artist has captivated audiences with his unique Turkish folk and contemporary pop.

Jon Batiste live

Date: 23 November 2025

23 November 2025 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Seven-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer, Jon Batiste, will perform live in Dubai for the very first time. The globally celebrated, genre-defying musician and composer is coming to the emirate for the Maestro Series, for a one-night-only concert.

Timbaland live

Date: 28 November 2025

28 November 2025 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: One of the most influential names in modern music, Timbaland is set to deliver a high-energy live show. The Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper and songwriter has collaborated with icons including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.



Naseer Shamma live

Date: 29 November 2025

29 November 2025 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Renowned for elevating Arabic music onto the global stage, Naseer Shamma will perform alongside 12 exceptional soloists from his Peace Builders ensemble, blending tradition and innovation in a performance that transcends boundaries.

Cup of Joe live

Date: 29 November

29 November Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Get ready for an unforgettable night as Filipino pop-rock sensation Cup of Joe light up the stage with their signature energy, performing a mix of fan favourites and fresh new tracks that have made them one of the Philippines’ most exciting acts.



Calvin Harris live

Date: 29 November 2025

29 November 2025 Location: Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience About: Feel the Ibiza vibe as DJ Calvin Harris ignites the season’s opening night at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience, spinning global hits like This Is What You Came For, One Kiss, and How Deep Is Your Love in a night set to electrify the crowd.



SPORTS

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027: Final Qualification Tournament

Date: 8-18 November 2025

8-18 November 2025 Location: The Sevens Stadium

The Sevens Stadium About: Rugby fans, prepare for a high-stakes showdown as the Final Qualification Tournament for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 arrives. The last stop on the road to the Rugby World Cup in Australia, only one team will earn a place in the global event.



Dubai Premier Padel P1

Date: 9-16 November 2025

9-16 November 2025 Location: Hamdan Sports Complex

Hamdan Sports Complex About: Experience thrilling matches at the second edition of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament at Hamdan Sports Complex. A week of world-class padel action, top players will compete for a prize pool of AED1.8 million across both men’s and women’s categories.

DP World Tour Championship

Date: 13-16 November 2025

13-16 November 2025 Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates About: The Race to Dubai reaches a thrilling finale as the world’s top golfers compete in the DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending Rolex Series event.

Baseball United Season One

Date: 14 November 2025 - 14 December 2025

14 November 2025 - 14 December 2025 Location: BU Ballpark at The Sevens Stadium

BU Ballpark at The Sevens Stadium About: Get ready for a historic moment as Baseball United launches its first professional season. The month-long tournament will showcase top global talent and thrilling matchups at the new BU Ballpark at The Sevens Stadium.

Emirates Dubai 7s

Date: 28-30 November 2025

28-30 November 2025 Location: The Sevens Stadium

The Sevens Stadium About: The Emirates Dubai 7s is undoubtedly one of the region’s most popular sporting and entertainment events. Growing bigger and better each year, the 2025 edition promises another unforgettable experience.

Red Bull Half Court World Final 2025

Date: 29 November 2025

29 November 2025 Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Jumeirah Emirates Towers About: The world’s top streetball players will come together for the Red Bull Half Court World Final 2025. Winning teams from national tournaments around the globe will compete in the fast-paced 3-on-3 basketball showdown for ultimate bragging rights.

– ENDS –

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

About Dubai Calendar

Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is managed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an entity of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). A free resource online and via a dedicated mobile app, Dubai Calendar is the city’s go-to guide that allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer, from arts, culture and education to food, sports and shopping. With more than 1,200 events per year, and new listings added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. For more information about events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.