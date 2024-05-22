Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai has pledged to train a million people in AI prompt over the next three years after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced ‘One Million AI Prompters’, the world’s first initiative of its kind.

AI prompt engineering is critical to getting the best out of generative AI. It involves understanding the capabilities, limitations and nuances of AI models and is predicted to be one of the most important skills in the future workplace.

‘One Million AI Prompters’, the first-of-its-kind prompt engineering initiative, that prepares expertise and competencies in AI prompt engineering, which involves crafting precise and effective instructions for AI systems to achieve desired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content to solving complex challenges.

This initiative will follow an extensive program that includes training courses to upskill individuals in AI and prompt engineering, offering them accredited certifications to validate their expertise and help them stand out. The initiative will host various competitions and provide a platform for talents to network and collaborate with experts across the technology ecosystem.

His Highness announced the initiative on the final day of the inaugural Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the world’s biggest competition of its kind. The championship concluded on Tuesday after two days of contests in which participants competed for prizes worth a total of more than USD270,000 across three categories: Art, Literature and Coding. The winners came from two different countries after beating thousands of entrants from 100 countries to the final stage. The winners were Ajay Cyril and Aditya Nair from India and Megan Fowkes from Austria.

The two-day competition will be expanded next year to include more categories. The inaugural edition included workshops hosted by tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, and IBM, in addition to the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event's strategic partner.

