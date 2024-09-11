Experience the highly anticipated HYROX 365 Challenge powered by GymNation among other activations

Dubai Active will celebrate the opening of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024, with CEO of Dubai Tourism Ahmed Al Khaja in attendance

Witness GymNation and Heroes of Hope Foundation join forces to promote active lifestyles among kids of determination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East's leading health, fitness and wellness expo, Dubai Active, returns from 25th to 27th October 2024 at its new home, Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City. Promising to be more extraordinary than ever, the event will feature the HYROX 365 Challenge Powered by GymNation alongside other activations, an exciting lineup of global fitness icons and community initiatives.

In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Tourism, and organised by IEG Middle East Dubai Active 2024 will welcome over 600 athletes and fitness influencers from around the world, offering over 38,000 fitness enthusiasts and attendees access to unparalleled fitness experiences. More than 400 leading brands including Lululemon, REFLO, Optimum Nutrition, The Beemin Lab and Zumba will showcase the latest in apparel, equipment, nutrition and technology.

Additionally, in partnership with the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), this expo will kick off the opening weekend of the city’s month-long wellness drive, with the CEO of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Ahmed Al Khaja, in attendance. Visitors can look forward to non-stop workouts, expert talks, giveaways and the chance to meet some of the biggest names in the fitness world including global icons Leana Deeb, Kayla Itsines—returning due to popular demand—and Courtney Black. Expect dynamic workout sessions led by these celebrity trainers along with a powerhouse lineup of fitness and wellness advocates, including Yash Moradiya, Leah Simmons, Ava Rodriguez, Zack Chug and Rhea Jacobs, bringing a weekend filled with inspiration and expertise.

A key feature of this year’s expo is the world’s first-ever HYROX 365 Challenge, powered by GymNation. This global two-day fitness competition will push hundreds of athletes through intense physical challenges. On 25th October, GymNation and HYROX will also partner with the Heroes of Hope Foundation for a special edition of the challenge, dedicated to people of determination. Over 50 children and young adults in the UAE will participate, highlighting the empowering and inclusive nature of fitness while fostering a sense of community.

Strength sports enthusiasts can look forward to The Den Lifting Zone by The Den DXB, hosting workshops and for anyone interested in getting into lifting alongside running competitions all weekend; An Olympic weightlifting seminar with Sonny Webster on 25th October and the Forge Grappling Challenge hosted by Roger Gracie Academy in Dubai and The Forge, offering Jiu-Jitsu seminars and competitions for combat sports athletes looking to maximise their performance. Meanwhile, Team Nogueira Dubai will showcase boxing and Muay Thai with their ‘Future Champions’ tournament, as well as host training and demonstrations.

There’s something for everyone at Dubai Active—the Yoga & Pilates Studio will host sessions in mindfulness and meditation, with a special session dedicated to students on 25th October. The Active Arena will be filled with high-energy workouts, including Zumba masterclasses and a special Lululemon Yoga session led by Karina Olga. Competitive spirits can enjoy the GO Sport: Battle of the Brands on 26th October, where eight performance apparel brands will pitch innovative concepts, competing for an exclusive two-month activation in GO Sport stores along with one-on-one guidance from industry experts. This opportunity is open only to Dubai Active exhibitors, adding an extra layer of excitement to the expo.

Dubai Active 2024 is also committed to inspiring the next generation of fitness enthusiasts, bringing back its Schools Initiative, offering free tickets to students and encouraging an active lifestyle from an early age. By partnering with schools, the event continues its mission to promote health and well-being among youth across the UAE.

Tom Reece, Marketing Director at IEG Events, organisers of the exhibition, said: "Dubai Active continues to grow rapidly each year, and 2024 will be our biggest edition yet. With a new home at Expo City and an incredible lineup including fitness icons like Leana Deeb, Kayla Itsines and Courtney Black, alongside the exciting HYROX 365 Challenge in partnership with GymNation, we’re delivering a holistic global health and wellness experience. Our commitment to community initiatives and inclusivity also remains strong and we’re excited to welcome visitors from across the region and beyond."

Sponsors for this must-visit show include The Beemine Lab as Platinum Sponsor, Courtney Black App as Silver Sponsor, Going All In as the Main Fitness Stage Sponsor, Technogym as the Official App Partner, The ENTERTAINER as Official Partner, and Fit Bodies Inc. as the Hospitality Partner. For more information on Dubai Active 2024 and to purchase tickets, visit: https://dubaiactiveshow.com/.

