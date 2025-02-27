Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, hosted an exclusive Youth retreat hosted by its Youth Council for the youth employees at du at Kanvas, a contemporary space that stimulates creativity and connection in Al Quoz. The retreat is part of du’s commitment to the strategic development of young Emirati talent in line with the National Youth Agenda 2031.

The retreat was structured to maximize engagement and interaction among the youth employees of du, featuring a mix of inspirational talks, networking, and collaborative workshops. Participants enjoyed an array of activities designed to ignite creativity, teamwork, and dialogue, including interactive ideation workshops to stimulate creative thinking and collaborative problem-solving and informal networking sessions aimed at building relationships and exchanging ideas.

During the retreat, Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO delivered an inspirational fireside chat aimed at sharing insights and motivating young individuals. Additionally, Hassan Sabt, President of the Dubai Youth Council, engaged in a discussion to impart his knowledge and practices, further enriching the experience for the youth in attendance. These sessions were designed to inspire and guide the next generation of leaders by providing access to seasoned perspectives and successful strategies.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “At du, we don't just see the youth as leaders of tomorrow but as pillars of our society and economy. The Youth Council Retreat embodies our approach as a platform for ideas, inspiration, interaction, and insightful conversation to forge a path where young talents are not only heard but empowered to shape their journey towards a smart future. Our aim is to create a vibrant ecosystem where young talents are nurtured, celebrated, and motivated to lead the charge in the digital era."

Reflecting the national agenda, the retreat emphasized the establishment of du’s Youth Council as a pioneering step for UAE companies, focusing on nurturing young talent and supporting their integration into the nation's workforce. It offered a space for ideation and networking and put the spotlight on the remarkable achievements of its young employees, their creative talent, and their valuable contribution to the company's growth.

With the Youth Council Retreat and continued investment in its youth, du has developed several initiatives including leadership and development programs, skill booster sessions, educational partnerships Harvard and Huawei, and innovative platforms like the “du YouthCast” podcast and “Journey of Success” series to enhance the professional skills of young employees and prepare them for a thriving future in the digital economy.

