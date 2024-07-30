Dubai, United Arab Emirates: There’s still time for Dubai residents and visitors to bag their favourite brands at phenomenal prices this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with exclusive, one-day-only discounts during the final week of the DSS Daily Surprises. Running until 4 August, shoppers can indulge in spectacular shopping sprees all week and enjoy incredible deals across fashion, accessories, fragrances, sports gear and apparel, home furnishings, and much more.

While malls and retail hotspots across the city will continue buzzing with big savings for the DSS sales season running until 1 September, this is the last week that bargain hunters can discover the DSS Daily Surprises deals on a leading brand every day.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the final list of exclusive offers will be revealed every day this week, 24-hours in advance, on the Dubai Summer Surprises website and @StyledByDubai Instagram page.

WEDNESDAY, 31 JULY

Incredible savings await DSS shoppers at 2XL Home, with whopping discounts of up to 90 per cent off their entire range of luxury furniture. Known for their premium-quality designs and trendy collections, 2XL Home’s exclusive DSS Daily Surprise ensures luxury living is accessible to all. This amazing offer is only available at their Al Barsha store on 31 July.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information on the DSS Daily Surprises, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2024:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running from 28 June to 1 September 2024. The annual festival brings 65 days of non-stop adventure with thousands of offers and fun things to do across the city, showcasing the summer as one of the best times of the year to explore Dubai. Residents and visitors can discover world-class shopping, incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, non-stop entertainment and epic concerts, diverse dining, as well as new and exciting activities for all ages and preferences. With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family throughout the summer, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

