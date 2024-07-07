Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is bringing brilliant bargains to everyone across the city with the return of DSS Daily Surprises. Running from 2 July to 4 August, the highly anticipated and incredibly popular exclusive deals are bringing 34 days of exceptional, limited-time offers across everything from fashion and beauty to electronics and home labels. A key highlight of DSS every year, the mega discounts offer more ways than ever for Dubai residents and visitors to enjoy huge savings and unbeatable value when shopping for their favourite brands across the city’s iconic malls and retail destinations.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), exclusive deals will be revealed everyday - with one brand at one location offering an unbeatable offer for one day only. The daily surprise will be revealed 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

Shoppers can plan for the perfect shopping spree with the following offers…

SUNDAY, 7 JULY

The UAE’s leading eyewear retailer Al Jaber Optical is calling shoppers to enjoy spectacular savings on fashionable eyewear at Dubai Festival City Mall, with buy-one-get-one free offers across their wide selection of eyeglasses, frames, and more on 7 July.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2024:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running from 28 June to 1 September 2024. The annual festival brings 65 days of non-stop adventure with thousands of offers and fun things to do across the city, showcasing the summer as one of the best times of the year to explore Dubai. Residents and visitors can discover world-class shopping, incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, non-stop entertainment and epic concerts, diverse dining, as well as new and exciting activities for all ages and preferences. With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family throughout the summer, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

