The ultimate farewell to the biggest edition of DSS brings the final few chances to enjoy thousands of exceptional experiences, incredible summer adventures, and sensational citywide savings before the season wraps up on 1 September

A jam-packed week-long calendar brimming with spectacular thrills and only-in-Dubai experiences marks an epic conclusion to the summer-long programme

Promising an unforgettable festival finale is an exceptional line-up of extraordinary new surprises, star-studded concerts, side-splitting comedy acts, indoor fitness fun, must-try gourmet gastronomy, unbeatable shopping offers, sensational raffle and mega prizes, and so much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wrapping up its biggest, most exciting, and best-value season ever on 1 September, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is encouraging everyone not to miss one last fun-filled week of spectacular citywide events and entertainment. Following 65 days of non-stop summer celebrations, the clock is ticking for the final opportunity for residents and visitors to save big with thousands of only-in-Dubai experiences, incredible adventures, and sensational citywide savings.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is pulling out all the stops this week for a grand finale like no other with an exceptional line-up of extraordinary new surprises, star-studded concerts, side-splitting comedy acts, indoor fitness fun, must-try gourmet gastronomy, unbeatable shopping offers, sensational raffle and mega prize draws, and so much more.

Rounding off an incredible summer season, here are some of the final experiences to look forward to this week.

A-LIST AUTHORS, MUSICIANS, AND COMEDY STARS

Whether it’s music, comedy, or literature, DSS is hosting one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of live entertainment ever during the city’s summer season.

Iranian pop sensation Reza Sadeghi is bringing his silky vocals to Zabeel Theatre on 29 August for an unforgettable night of Persian pop perfection. Celebrating the magic of Bollywood’s eternal melodies, Shaan is taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 31 August to deliver hit-packed chartbusters that have defined a generation. Multi-award winning Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar are setting the Coca-Cola Arena stage ablaze on 1 September with rock anthems and unforgettable cover songs spanning pop, funk, and rapcore.

Captivating audiences in a night of riotous laughter will be Tom Alban with his debut performance at Zabeel Theatre on 31 August, hosted by the GCC's first Filipina stand-up comedian Imah Dumagay and featuring an opening act by Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali. Another uniquely unforgettable comedy experience awaits visitors to Zabeel Theatre with the venue’s first-ever Sudanese Comedy Night on 1 September, featuring Awad Shakespeare, Amouri, Young Doony, Mohamed Ali, and Rizqa.

An enchanting celebration of the written and spoken word for families is coming to City Centre Mirdif on 30 and 31 August with Stories Alive by Emirates Literature Foundation. The free-to-attend sessions will feature renowned children’s authors Kathy Urban and Lamya Tawfik, as well as mesmerising musical performances.

INDOOR MALL RUN

Fitness fans, families, and friends can start their Sunday with a sprint as Dubai Festival City Mall transforms into a teeming race track on 1 September. Everyone from recreational runners to fitness enthusiasts of all ages, abilities, and skill levels can beat their personal best or sprint alongside friends and family with the option of three courses spanning 2.5km, 5km, or 10km. Registration is now open on the race website.

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

This week is the final opportunity to embark on gourmet gastronomy adventures at great value with the incredibly popular Summer Restaurant Week. Tables are filling up fast at more than 60 of Dubai’s top dining destinations and renowned restaurants that have unveiled specially-curated, limited-edition menus featuring signature dishes at astonishingly affordable prices. Participating venues are offering two-course lunch menus for AED 95, three-course dinner meals at AED 150, and select breakfast menus for just AED 69. Just a few more spots are left for foodies to exclusively book via OpenTable and savour some of the finest flavours in the city from MICHELIN-starred to neighbourhood favourites.

MOVIE MAGIC AT ROXY CINEMAS

Roxy Cinemas across the city are gearing up to conclude the summer blockbuster season in style with the final schedule of family-friendly screenings as part of Movie Magic brought to you by DSS until 1 September. Beyond the big screen, side-splitting fun is coming to the cinemas on 31 August as Egyptian comic Saleh El Nawawy brings his stand-up comedy show to Roxy Xtreme - Middle East’s biggest cinema screen - at Dubai Hills Mall. The same day, little ones can enjoy a morning full of magic, songs, and nonstop fun with the UAE’s favourite family entertainer Magic Phil bringing his brilliant one-man show to Dubai Hills Mall on 31 August. Meanwhile, little LEGO lovers can explore a pop-up LEGOLAND Dubai activation that offers hours of excitement until 1 September.

Visitors can also take home exciting prizes until 1 September with the ongoing Scratch and Win promotion and Lucky Seats campaign. Plus, there are 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways, in celebration of Modesh’s milestone 25th anniversary this year. Special appearances from Modesh and Dana promise even more joy and delight at Roxy Cinemas across the city.

SHOPPING PROMOTIONS

The final leg of DSS brings the curtain down on 10 weeks of the incredible DSS Sales Season that has been offering thousands of exclusive savings on big-name brands this summer. Marking an epic conclusion to the limited-time discounts, the eagerly awaited DSS Final Sale is supercharging the city with further reductions of up to 90 per cent off at over 550 brands across more than 2,500 outlets. Plus, savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with incredible Back to School deals at leading stores including Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax, as well as at Oasis Centre’s exclusive market showcasing must-have items for the new academic term.

FAMILY FUN AT THE MALL

This week marks the last chance for families to step into the immersive world of Transformers at Nakheel Mall ahead of the highly anticipated movie premiere later this year. Young gamers can join a thrilling Gaming Festival at City Centre Mirdif, with spends of just AED 50 from any store inside the mall giving shoppers a chance to play for 30 minutes alongside renowned streamers in esports battles across FC24, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, League of Legends, and many more. Dubai Festival City Mall’s much-loved music, light, and projection show IMAGINE brings exclusive new productions for the summer season. Innovation meets creativity at Ibn Battuta Mall with innovative AstroLab sessions helping children unleash their creativity with tech-driven adventures including robot building, LEGO robotics, 3D printing, and Minecraft activities. The thrills continue at Mercato Shopping Mall with a free slide experience, as well as a thrilling series of educational science shows, robotics demonstrations, coding and maths workshops, and so much more. Plenty of DSS excitement also awaits visitors to Dubai’s outdoor hotspots, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Last Exit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Last Exit Al Qudra, Al Seef, and Boxpark.

Shoppers can also look out for Dubai’s favourite character Modesh is he makes his final few DSS appearances at The View and Dragon Mart on 31 August; and at Mall of the Emirates on 1 September.

MEGA PRIZES

Beyond the incredible sales and thrilling mall entertainment, shoppers have one last chance to take home mega prizes with a series of grand raffles. An Emirates Skywards Everyday Promotion is giving away up to 1 Million Skywards Miles upon spends of just AED 50 at participating outlets, as well as extra Skywards miles when paying with a partner credit card and triple Miles for new customers. An all-new Jaguar F Pace and 1 million SHARE points is up for grabs with the DSS SHARE Millionaire at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates. Brand-new Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes are up for grabs with Dubai Festival City Mall’s Spend and Win contest upon spends of AED 300. Weekly draws of an AED 5,000 cash prize awaits shoppers as part of the Slide into the Summer Surprises promotion when they spend AED 200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah. AED 10,000 in Tickit points can be won each time shoppers make three purchases at participating outlets citywide. A stunning 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold valued at AED 70,000 is waiting for one lucky shopper who spends AED 300 across WAFI City as part of its Spend and Win campaign. Shoppers can drive home in a magnificent GAC GS8 2024 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when they spend AED 200 or more at 18 participating malls across the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG). Plus, a massive prize worth up to AED 20,000 is up for grabs for everyone who logs on to the Dubai Summer Surprises website and registers all this week.

STAYCAYS, ATTRACTIONS AND DINING FOR LESS

The exclusive DSS Entertainer is still up for grabs for just this week, with over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers valid for three months from the date of activation. Unmissable deals can be unlocked across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, and fitness experiences across Dubai. Friends and families can enjoy top offers on fun activities, excursions and dining including Triple 7 Dubai, Kidzania, Mu-Kii Pan Asia Tapas, BOUNCE, Crescendo at Anantara The Palm Dubai, Koko Bay, The Smash Room, JSR Stable Equestrian Club, amongst others. Priced at AED 195, the DSS Entertainer is redeemable every day of the week. Users can share these exclusive voucher offers with up to three friends.

The clock is ticking for thousands of exclusive DSS offers to save big on unforgettable summer getaways and hospitality experiences. Just one more week remaining for families to enjoy Kids Go Free offers on everything from discounted hotel stays to fun-filled activities before the start of the new school term. Couples have until the end of the week to escape into romantic getaways with indulgent dining packages and rejuvenating spa treatments. For GCC and UAE residents, the final days of summer in Dubai bring special rates on exhilarating experiences.

Now is the time to dive headfirst into the action, savour every moment, and make memories that will shine long after the summer sun sets.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.

