One final weekend to shop, save, and win big with the three-day End of Season Sale announced from 29 to 31 August with massive savings of up to 90 per cent and one last chance to enter mega raffles

Plus, Grammy-winning concerts, family entertainment, side-splitting comedy, indoor mall runs, unbeatable Back to School bargains, and the magic of Modesh lights up the city for one final weekend

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wrapping up its most exciting and value-packed edition ever on 31 August, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is calling all residents and visitors not to miss spectacular final weekend celebrations of its jam-packed citywide programme of thousands of offers and things to do, see, shop, and explore. Following 66 non-stop days of blockbuster summer celebrations, the clock is ticking for the final opportunity to enjoy must-visit concerts, family entertainment, fitness events, mega raffles, massive Back to School savings before the curtain falls on a summer well spent.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is pulling out all the stops this week for a grand finale like no other, promising maximum value and endless summer fun at pocket-friendly prices. Here are some of the final experiences to look forward to this week.

BACK TO SCHOOL SAVINGS, END OF SEASON SALE, AND MEGA PRIZES

No DSS finale is complete without the biggest sale of the season! From 29 to 31 August, the DSS End of Season Sale has just been announced with further reductions and massive savings of up to 90 per cent off across leading brands, making this the ultimate chance to shop unbeatable deals before the season ends. Club Apparel members enjoy 5X rewards at brands from Calvin Klein and Levi’s to Steve Madden and Rituals, while Amber Members spending AED 500 earn 5X Points and entry into the DSS Amber Millionaire Raffle, with ten winners taking home 1 million Amber Points each.

Meanwhile, citywide Back to School offers continue to deliver unmissable value for families and students looking to save and stock up on everything they need for the new term. Exciting giveaways are also waiting to be won, including Back to School - Spend & Win AED 25,000 at Dubai Festival City Mall, Biggest Back to School with Emax, You’ve got this with Carrefour, Biggest AI Showcase with Sharaf DG, Lulu School Savers, E City Back to School, SCHOOL FOR LESS, Back to School with Michael Kors, Back to School with Jumbo, 100% back on the 2nd pair at Al Jaber, and Back to School with Adidas.

A-LIST ENTERTAINMENT, THEATRE, AND COMEDY

Dubai’s biggest stages are lighting up for one last DSS weekend! For little ones, on 28 August, The Little Mermaid brings a heartwarming undersea adventure to life at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray takes over Coca-Cola Arena on 29 August. On 29 and 30 August, Red Carpet debuts at Dubai Opera, while The Mansour Show takes over the Jumeirah Beach Hotel stage from 29 to 31 August, hosted twice daily - at 11am in English and 3pm in Arabic.

Summer Nights: Ramy Sabry Live lights up Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre on 30 August. A historic celebration of soulful music takes over Coca-Cola Arena on 30 August as Legacy of the Khans sees the legendary Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan share the stage for the first time with his son, rising star Shazman Ali Khan. 30 August also sees Pakistani rap duo Young Stunners Live in Concert at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. On 31 August, Hearts in Harmony delivers a farewell performance by ghazal maestro Ustad Ghulam Ali with his son Aamir and grandson Nazir at Dubai Opera.

Comedy fans are spoiled for choice this finale weekend. On 29 August, Amit Tandon brings his crowd-favourite sets to Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School. On 30 August, Gaurav Gupta delivers two back-to-back sets of his signature Hindi storytelling at Dubai College Auditorium, while Egyptian stand-up Mina Nader takes the stage at Zabeel Theatre. On 31 August, Arabic comedy duo Saleh El Nawawy and Jantee Shaaban bring fearless humour to Zabeel Theatre.

10 DIRHAM DISHES

The incredibly popular DSS 10 Dirham Dish continues until 31 August. Available at more than 190 unique restaurants spanning over 600 participating outlets across Dubai’s leading malls and dining hotspots - including The Noodle House, Yum Noodle Bar, San Wan Noodles, Shake Shack, Big Smoke Burger, and many more. No bookings or vouchers are required, simply visit any participating outlet and ask for the AED 10 dish.

FINAL WEEKEND RUNS

DSS 2025 is keeping the city on the move with one final weekend of indoor runs. The finale weekend features two special community runs: the Summer Mall Run 2025 at Dubai Festival City Mall on 31 August, inviting runners of all levels to take on 2.5km, 5km, or 10km courses with finisher medals and prizes for the fastest in each age group; and the Silicon Central Back to School Run on 30 August, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and UAE Sports for All Federation, a free event with distances from 800m to 3km designed to inspire students of all ages to get moving ahead of the new term.

FAMILY FUN & MALL ATTRACTIONS

Families heading to Nakheel Mall can step into a free-to-enter world of mischief at the Smurf-Tastic Fair until 31 August and explore various interactive zones, as well as photo ops and meet-and-greets with the beloved Smurfs. Over at Mercato Mall, the popular Slide Into Summer Surprises continues until 31 August, together with the International Comedy Circus and Mantega Street Comedy Show – absolutely free for all visitors. Football fans can head to The Messi Experience at Dubai Festival City Mall, where an immersive journey into the world of football runs until 31 August.

MODESH MAGIC

One of the season’s biggest highlights, Modesh World is finishing with a flourish on 28 August at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 4-7, promising a final few days of endless fun with 118 fun games spanning 5 zones and unlimited all-day ticketed access for families. The Modesh fun continues for one final weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall with the Modesh Splash Park running until 31 August and the Modesh Summer Pass running until 30 August at participating venues including Osteria Mario, Fabyland, BOUNCE, Modesh Splash Park, and many more. Families can also stop by Osteria Mario for a pizza-making masterclass and special Modesh-themed menu, and explore the Modesh Store for exclusive merchandise.

STAYCATIONS, ICONIC ATTRACTIONS, AND EPIC GETAWAYS

DSS 2025 is keeping the summer spirit high by offering some of the most competitive offers across world-class hotels and iconic attractions, making world-class hospitality more affordable and accessible than ever for residents and visitors. Thousands of exclusive family staycation deals and value-packed offers at leading entertainment destinations are still waiting to be discovered across the city - all available until 31 August.

The clock is also ticking to avail the exclusive DSS Entertainer, packed with over 7,500 offers Dubai’s top dining spots, attractions, water parks, beauty hubs, and fitness experiences. Priced at just AED 195, the package is valid for three months from the date of activation and can be redeemed seven days a week, including weekends. Even those buying on the very last day of DSS will still enjoy three full months of unbeatable offers!

EXCITING RAFFLES & FINAL WINS

Citywide promotions also continue to the very end with chances to drive away in luxury cars, pocket life-changing cash prizes, and win millions of loyalty points. Savvy shoppers can save big with citywide retail promotions that continue in full swing until the end, including the Win Big This Summer with Emirates Skywards, Slide Into Summer Surprises, DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall, Spend & Win at Wafi City, The Messi Experience, SHARE Millionaire, Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM, Win With Tickit Rewards App, Summer at City Walk, Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!, Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025, and The Ripe Market, Indoor Summer Markets.

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars, the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles is awarding 30 gold bars to 30 lucky winners, and the Visa Jewellery Programme for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is crowning 50 winners with a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers.

With unmissable concerts, family fun, unbeatable shopping, and record-breaking prizes, DSS 2025 ends its 28th edition on a high, ensuring the city’s most exciting summer yet and delivering a season of unforgettable experiences, exclusive offers, and a truly summer well spent.

