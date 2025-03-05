Simon Khoury, Innovation & Analytics Lead, shared his expertise on the session “Strategic Leadership in Utilities: A Data & AI Roadmap for Success” during TAQA’s ETLAQ Leadership Training Event, hosted by ADGM Academy

Dubai, UAE – Data and artificial intelligence (AI) are crucial components in creating innovative solutions that will help drive operational efficiencies within the power and water utilities sector, says IT Max Global, a premier innovation and IT services provider.

From data management to predictive analytics and machine learning, utility companies will be equipped with the right tools and accurate information to perform data-driven decision-making and AI-powered insights to achieve enhanced energy and distribution forecasting, automated maintenance, and even improved regulatory compliance in the industry.

“AI in utilities is both a challenge and a solution,” says Simon Khoury, Innovation Lead at IT Max Global. “While computer centers needed for AI have put massive pressure on grids, AI itself holds the solution to the power sector’s growing challenges. The key is a strong data strategy—there can be no AI without Information Architecture or IA. The real transformation happens when organizations align business goals with AI-driven insights.”

Speaking from his practical experience at IT Max Global, a premier innovation and IT services provider working with multiple governmental and utilities entities, Khoury underscored that the true foundation for impactful AI and data initiatives in the power and water utilities sector lies in strategic leadership, and its ability to induce structural and mentality changes conducive to leveraging data & AI effectively.

As utilities companies increasingly turn to AI and data to fuel transformation, success is much less about the technology itself, and more about effective leadership and change management. That was one of the main takeaways from Khoury’s featured talk at TAQA’s ETLAQ Leadership Training Event at the ADGM Academy. During his session, titled “Strategic Leadership in Utilities: A Data & AI Roadmap for Success,” he offered insights into how future industry leaders can leverage data and AI to drive sustainable innovation in the power and water utilities sector.

Addressing Barriers to AI & Data Adoption

Khoury’s presentation focused on real-world challenges surrounding AI and data projects in utilities, emphasizing that many barriers are not technological but instead tied to people and processes. He led with case studies to come up with a “success blueprint” that addresses the type of structure, mindset, foundations needed to achieve success in utility-related data & AI initiatives. This roadmap underscores how utilities can successfully implement advanced technology while aligning it with strategic business goals. Khoury also introduced the concept of the AI Ladder—a structured approach to achieve AI maturity.

“The biggest mistake we see leaders making is jumping to the AI mandate without prioritizing a strong and purposeful data strategy. If AI is the refinery, data is the new oil. Another common leadership mistake is not realizing the needed reshuffling of the traditional organizational and business unit structures. I always advocate for progressing from a centralized/decentralized business units tasked with AI initiatives to what we call a “Federated” model built around data topics that combines the best of both worlds”, said Khoury.

ETLAQ is a prestigious initiative that empowers Emirati graduates to lead in the utilities sector, serving as a launchpad for Emirati graduates with outstanding academic credentials seeking to build their careers in one of TAQA’s operating companies. IT Max’s participation at the event is in line with the company’s support of broader efforts to equip future leaders with the tools to navigate digital transformation and maximize AI’s potential in the utilities sector. This also aligns with the brand’s aim to reinforce the UAE’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

