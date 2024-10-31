The region’s unique challenges and opportunities will be discussed, along with UAE Government policies tackling sustainability

Project Sustainability will return to the event, showcasing noteworthy environmentally-friendly products and innovations

Dubai, UAE: As the largest international platform for paper in the Middle East and Africa, Paperworld Middle East will delve into the crucial topic of sustainability in the paper and stationery sector during industry panel discussions at The Hub Forum from 12-14 November.

Setting the scene for the event’s sustainability focus, The Hub Forum will open with a ‘Future-Forward Sustainability in Logistics Packaging’ session, exploring how the printing and packaging industry is evolving to meet sustainability goals.

On day two, representatives from Ecobee, Shift Eco, Bambuyu, and Red Ridge Global will share insights on ‘Navigating Sustainability in the Middle East’, discussing the unique environmental challenges faced in the region and sharing suggestions on global solutions that can be adapted to address these issues.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sahar Karoubi, Founder, Bambuyu said: “From an infrastructure perspective, the region still has some way to go regarding locally available raw materials and effective packaging solutions. Additionally, there is a significant need for sustainability awareness at both consumer and organisational levels.”

Bambuyu’s products are made from 100% bamboo, a sustainable resource that grows quickly and regenerates without replanting. Bambuyu’s tissues are packaged plastic-free, reducing landfill waste and promoting a healthier planet.

Karoubi added: “The current situation allows us to be thought leaders in the region, understanding consumer pain points, and adapting our solutions to meet local needs.”

Ecobee is a fellow homegrown UAE brand dedicated to sustainability. Offering a diverse range of eco-friendly products for individual consumers and corporate clients, Ecobee’s product range includes jute bags, bamboo toothbrushes, eco wraps, plantable paper products, and recycled copier paper.

Richa Bansal, Founder, Ecobee said: “Although mindsets have changed, shifting to sustainability can be a challenging process for corporate entities. Ecobee provides a number of products that truly help companies become more sustainable.

“After six months of research and development, we recently launched our recycled A4 copier paper, which is made out of paper waste. No trees are cut down to produce this paper, and no chemicals are used, reducing the impact on the environment”.

Experts at Paperworld Middle East will discuss the UAE government's environmental policies, specifically on single-use plastics and their impact on businesses and consumers. According to the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, single-use plastic accounts for approximately 40% of total plastics nationwide. The emirate implemented a ban on single-use plastics in 2022, closely followed by Dubai.

During the panel discussion titled: ‘Government Policy on Single-Use Plastics: Implications and Opportunities’, attendees will gain actionable insights on sustainable alternatives, compliance strategies and economic opportunities. The session will be led by Yuvraj Bahl, Director, Kaagaz Trading; Parv Sondhi, Founder and Managing partner, PSQ Paper Trading; and Kaunain Shahidi - Procurement Manager, KRecycling.

Sondhi added: “Our streamlined processes and keen interest in educating our peers and associates will help us achieve and make strong decisive steps towards a better future. Small changes are essential on a daily basis in the pulp and paper Industry to address a revolution.”



Paperworld Middle East has addressed the increased demand for sustainable materials by introducing a new Kraft and Packaging section where attendees can explore a variety of kraft papers, sustainable packaging materials, and cutting-edge printing techniques.

Now an annual event feature, Project Sustainability continues to provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase environmentally friendly products, each with detailed information on their eco-credentials. The showcase will include a wide range of products, from recycled stationery to energy-efficient office supplies.

