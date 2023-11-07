Event will feature hospitality lounge fully powered by clean hydrogen and solar

Initiatives include recycling 75% of all tournament waste and a continued ban on plastic water bottles for the third year running

Dubai, UAE – This year’s DP World Tour Championship is set to be the greenest edition to date, with a number of innovations providing a more sustainable tournament experience at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, from 16-19th November.

As part of its commitment to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, the European Tour group is focused on Driving Golf Further by implementing sustainable innovations at its events, including the DP World Tour Championship, to help reduce direct carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.

This year’s milestone 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship will feature a range of sustainable initiatives including the Earth Lounge on the 16th hole fully powered by solar panels and hydrogen generators producing zero carbon emissions.

Constructed in partnership with event suppliers Flow and Wicked, the lounge marks an exciting addition to the tournament ahead of COP28 being held in the UAE later this month.

Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “We are fully committed to making this year’s DP World Tour Championship the most sustainable edition ever and are delighted to be delivering brand new innovations like the Earth Lounge hospitality suite solely powered by green energy. Working closely with our partners, we are ensuring that sustainability continues to be a priority and are proud of the progress we are continuing to make in this space.”

Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Head of Sustainability at the DP World Tour, added: “Having the chance to implement several green energy solutions such as solar, hydrogen and biofuel at the DP World Tour Championship is an exciting opportunity both for us and the wider sports and event industries. As a Tour we are making innovative strides in the sustainability space, including introducing a 100% green hydrogen fueled TV production at the BMW PGA Championship – a world first for sport. These important innovations ultimately reflect our commitment to halving our emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero carbon by 2040.”

Waste management and water conservation are also at the top of the sustainability agenda. Working with official waste management company, Averda, the DP World Tour Championship will recycle 75% of all event waste – a significant amount given historical challenges in this space in the region. Food composters will also be located around the venue to minimise food waste.

The tournament is also continuing its ban on plastic water bottles for the third year running. Free water walls installed around the course have dispensed more than 60,000 litres of water to date, resulting in a saving of over 120,000 500ml bottles. The Earth Course will also not be overseeded again this year, a sustainability measure that has so far saved more than 20 million litres of water.

The DP World Tour Championship Village and all spectator viewing points will be built by Dubai-based temporary infrastructure company Wicked, which actively promotes sustainable building practices. All wooden walls will be constructed using sustainably produced palm strand board, with structures to be reused multiple times in the future and fully insulated to reduce the amount of energy used for air conditioning cooling.

Electric buggies will be used across the venue, including the introduction of a smart buggy management tool, while electric vehicles will play an important role in the event’s BMW shuttle fleet. Fans and spectators arriving in electric vehicles will also be able to take advantage of free charging stations and preferred parking spaces.

These activations are another step forward for the European Tour Group Green Drive initiative, delivered with support from GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, which has seen a consistent approach to carbon reduction and climate mitigation implemented through the Rolex Series and other events on the DP World Tour schedule.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences including free golf lessons, kids areas, trick-shot shows and sports activations, as well as premium hospitality and food and beverage options. For more information about ticket options, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.



Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.



The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour’s season-long competition, the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, will be crowned.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.



About the European Tour group



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers four competition brands: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet, Hilton and Zoom as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, while we ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series



The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2023, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million and 9,000 Race to Dubai points available.



Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.



The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.



In 2023, the Rolex Series comprises; the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 19-22), the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 13-16) the BMW PGA Championship (September 14-17) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 16-19), where the winner of the Race to Dubai in Partnership with Rolex will be crowned.