Dubai, UAE - Mark your calendars for Domain Days Dubai 2023, 1-2 November. This premier 2-day event is the MENA region's inaugural platform spotlighting the domain industry, encompassing hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS realms.

Domain Days Dubai is more than just a conference; it's a comprehensive business event offering rich and actionable insights into the world of digital assets. Over two days, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from over 20 local and global speakers, network with more than 150 professional attendees, and engage with representatives from over 50 nationalities.

What to Expect:

About the Event: Domain Days Dubai is a unique gathering of experts and enthusiasts from the digital assets world. From Domain Investors to Cloud Providers, this event is a hub for knowledge and networking in the MENA region.

Why You Should Attend: Gain insight into topics like domain registration, the future of Web 3.0 domains, cloud hosting and more. Plus, join in-depth discussions with industry leaders about the latest trends and challenges.

Networking: Connect with industry peers, share ideas, and even join an exclusive VIP yacht cruise for a unique networking experience amidst Dubai's stunning skyline.

Must-Attend Sessions:

Local .ae Domain Insights

Digital Asset Space in Dubai: A keynote by Dr. Marwan Alzarouni.

The Future of AI & Cloud:

Setting Up Digital Companies in UAE:

Local Web Hosting & Cloud Panel

Hacker Tales

Spotlight on Arab Domain Investors

https://www.domaindays.com/#/agenda

Meet the Speakers:

Braden Pollock from Legal Brand Domains, LLC

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, a key figure in Dubai's digital landscape

Michael Riedl, the mind behind Team Internet

Munir Badr, the force behind Domain Days & AEserver.com

Tess Diaz, an expert from it.com domains

The event venue is the luxurious Marriott Resort The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Featured Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: it.com Domains

Gold Sponsors: Monarx Team Internet (Centralnic) AEserver

Silver Sponsors: Miss Group Freename AG Ready Dedis Sedo.com BaseKit Monoverse.com

Digital Sponsors: Atarim Bamboozle Web Services Genious.net GNAME ICANN London Domain Name Summit .Store by Radix Softaculous Site.pro Extendify .One Registry .Cloud Registry



About Domain Days Dubai:

It's the MENA region's first and foremost event dedicated to all things domain. From the latest trends to networking opportunities, it's the place to be for industry professionals.

Get in Touch:

Questions? Reach out to the Domain Days Dubai team through the official website.

Press Contact:

Munir Badr

munir@domaindays.com​​​​​