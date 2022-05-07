The Homeware Festival this year will take a new twist with a Virtual Reality experience and a myriad of exciting pop-up exhibitions throughout the Mall

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining and entertainment announced the launch of its highly-anticipated annual Homeware Festival from the 12th of May until the 8th of June, showcasing the latest collections from its wide range of international homeware brands.

Set to run for a full month from the 12th of May until 8th of June, The Homeware Festival will showcase the latest trends in decorating, renovating and designing any home from the largest collection of celebrated homeware retailers across the globe offering a variety of choice at Festival City.

The festival will also feature a Virtual Reality activity where customers will be able to experience an interactive walk through of a retailer’s bedroom, living room, kitchen, or bathroom in a virtual 4 sqm setup. This visionary virtual experience will be available during the Mall’s operating hours at the Centre Court for all visitors to interact with.

Doha Festival City is home to 37 home furnishing and accessories brands, including internationally recognized names such as IKEA, ACE, West Elm, which are exclusive to the Mall. Earlier this year, the Mall welcomed That’s Living Kids, the latest flagship children’s furniture store from “That’s Living Group, an internationally recognized leader in home design.

Home furnishing retailers participating in the Homeware Festival include That’s Living, Maya Paris, Home Centre, BHS, Tansy Mattress, Butterfly Design, The One, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, IKEA, ACE, H&M, English Home, Villeroy & Boch, Karaca, and Roomurs which can be found at Axis Node near South food court, Diamond Node near Luxury area and Centre Court during the mall’s operating hours.

Commenting on the festival’s launch, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We are thrilled to host this year’s Homeware Festival and showcase the latest collections from our flagship homeware and furnishing retailers joining us from across the globe. Festival City strives to share with the community the latest trends and developments in various segments of the retail market, and to offer our shoppers a wide spectrum of home customization and interior decoration options to truly craft their personal space.”

Hall added: “We would like to invite all our visitors to explore the Virtual Reality experience as we strive to offer them the most engaging experiences and memorable moments at every visit.”

For more information on the mall’s operating hours during Eid, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

Doha Festival City is applying the necessary safety protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are required to show their green EHTERAZ status at the entrance of the mall and to wear a mask inside retail shops. Social distancing stickers have been placed throughout the mall to ensure customers are following the safe distance measures.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

