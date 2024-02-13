DNI is thrilled to congratulate GIMIC on the remarkable success of its 31st Annual Insurance Dinner, held on Saturday, 10th Feb at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

As a proud Platinum Sponsor, DNI played a significant role in supporting this prestigious event, which has been a cornerstone of the insurance industry for over three decades. The evening was filled with insightful discussions, engaging entertainment, and gourmet dining, providing attendees with a memorable experience.

DNI extends its sincere appreciation to GIMIC for organizing such a successful event and looks forward to continued partnership opportunities.