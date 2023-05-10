Dubai: Integrate Middle East, a significant new learning and networking event for the entire AV integration value chain, is all set to commence next week, offering a unique opportunity for the global professional AV & Media Technology community to congregate and share the latest and best practices in the field.

Co-located with CABSAT 2023, the event will take place from May 16 – 18,2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre and feature a show floor that highlights the power of Integrated AV tech solutions. Visitors from across the Pro Av eco-system will enjoy live and interactive features, including lighting shows, Interactive Learning Zone, Multi-Conference Demo Arena, Smart Home Simulator, Digital Signage, Education Technologies, Command and Control Rooms, and Live Event Solutions, and a large-scale LED wall, built by Absen, a world-leading supplier of digital display solutions.

Absen has created two eye-catching live features for Integrate Middle East visitors, which include a 3D digital experience on a 100 sq m LED digital wall and an experiential interaction opportunity with a 90 sq m screen.

Attendees can also expect a multinational line-up of presentations, speaker sessions, and panel discussions, with speakers from The Big Reveal Author, Koerner Design, JLL, Viola, the Global Signage Alliance, Advanced Interactive Media Solutions, and other organisations.

By attending these thought-provoking debates on current industry trends - such as the future of the Pro AV sector, the growing use of virtual and AI technology and IoT, the rising giant of eSports, touchless transportation journey, remote delivery of events, phygital stores with XR, new revenue streams unlocked by AV - visitors can learn about the latest advancement in technology and best practices from leading industry experts to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and improve their work procedures, ultimately leading to greater success in the industry.

Various vertical markets will also be explored, including the use of Pro AV systems to support the EdTech community and the advancement of its integration into the larger entertainment industry to deliver immersive and engaging experiences for audiences.

Joe Way, Director of Learning Environments at the University of Southern California, said: “We are honoured to take part in Integrate Middle East to help educators learn how to significantly accelerate the development of the educational process using cutting-edge technological solutions that have had a remarkable impact on the sector, as well as to explore the critical role of visual tools in education and learning. I am delighted to be presenting a thematic talk on ‘Hybrid Learning – Lessons from Building an Award-Winning Digital Campus,’ which will be centred on topics such as the role of AV technologies in facilitating more interactive and immersive educational experiences, integrating augmented reality, blockchain, and the metaverse into learning space and how flipped classrooms are transforming educational systems by leveraging innovative technologies.”

Those attending can discover the full spectrum of pioneering Pro AV technology and explore products and solutions for digital signage, command and control rooms, live events, and smart buildings from Pro AV technology providers across the globe.

Integrate Middle East will provide an ideal platform to exhibit innovative Pro AV technology solutions, offering a competitive edge and the most recent in-depth analyses of best practises.

The metaverse, AI, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), are some of the most significant solutions that are revolutionising the evolving market. To support the Pro AV community and promote its integration into the larger entertainment business as well as a number of vertical markets, Integrate Middle East 2023 will focus on the field of professional audio-visual systems.

Martin Lee, CEO of Ledman Optoelectronic, said: “We are delighted to participate in Integrate Middle East 2023, a forum that gathers leading industry professionals in the AV sector from across the globe. Through the event, we aim to showcase our self-patented COB-integrated packaging technology, such as household Micro LED UHD display-LEDPLAY that transforms the audio-visual experiences with ultimate level of realism. At Ledman Optoelectronic, we are committed to developing a range of LED products and solutions using our extensive expertise and knowledge in the LED display field. By participating in this leading event, we seek to explore new avenues in the sector and create more innovative products that can transform and provide an immersive visual experience at home.”

The debut edition of Integrate Middle East promises to be a unique platform for technology leaders and integrated solution buyers to leverage the vast potential of the evolving entertainment sector and other vertical markets. This event will bring together the intersecting worlds of education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and communication, providing attendees with unprecedented access to trailblazing Pro AV technology solutions from global leaders.

By attending Integrate Middle East 2023, visitors can expect to gain valuable insights on the latest market trends and best practices, helping them to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving Pro AV technology sector. With the potential to boost the region's Pro AV technology sector and drive innovation across a range of industries.