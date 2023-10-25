In the presence of a distinguished group of experts from Saudi Arabia and abroad

Diriyah: In celebration of Najdi architecture, a treasured source of pride, and as a testament to the preservation of heritage and traditional architecture in the modern era, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is set to organize the “Traditional Architecture Gathering” at the historic At-Turaif District in Diriyah. Scheduled to be held from the 23rd until the 30th of October 2023 under the theme “Traditional Najdi Architecture” the gathering will bolster participation from a renowned group of scholars, traditional architecture experts, specialists in traditional design and crafts, esteemed invitees and guests from across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA, commented, “The Traditional Architectural Gathering will serve as a pivotal platform for scholars, researchers, experts, craftsmen, and specialists in the field from around the world to explore, discover and better understand the historical context of ancient Najdi architecture. The gathering will play a vital role in preserving the essence of this distinct architectural style, inspiring contemporary design and uplifting ancient Najdi traditions.”

The gathering provides an opportunity for visitors, guests, and participants to closely study the authenticity of the area’s traditional architecture and craftsmanship. The gathering will also host a series of sessions and workshops dedicated to traditional and Najdi architecture and will highlight various artistic works that shaped the identity of the ancient At-Turaif district and have left a profound impact on Najdi culture, architecture, and lifestyles. The inaugural gathering will also shine a spotlight on the historic Diriyah community and its vibrant art forms, particularly those featuring harmonious designs and intricate embellishments within streets, corridors, spaces, and the facades of buildings and houses.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.