Dubai, UAE – "DIHAD+ Rome,” a distinguished global initiative dedicated to advancing humanitarian aid and development, was hosted by Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, renowned globally for its academic excellence. This event attracted top professionals and experts and was held under the theme "International Relations: The Positive Global Citizen Concept." It highlighted the importance of the role of individuals and communities in fostering a more interconnected world and how positive actions at the local level can ripple out to create meaningful positive change on a global scale.

The event started with an opening speech by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, followed by a welcome speech from Prof. Raffaele Marchetti, Deputy Rector for Internationalization at Luiss University.

From his side, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani underscored the importance of fostering global cooperation and the pivotal role of educational institutions like Luiss University in driving humanitarian efforts forward.

He stated: "We gather here to unite our strengths and collaborate towards a more sustainable and compassionate world. Our shared vision and commitment to humanitarian causes are the pillars that drive us to achieve impactful solutions. We, at DIHAD, are inspired by the profound unity and shared dedication among global experts at Luiss University. These events underscore the vital role of international collaboration in addressing humanitarian challenges and forging lasting solutions."

Furthermore, Prof. Raffaele Marchetti, Deputy Rector for Internationalization, Luiss University, emphasized the institution's commitment to global engagement and underscored the pivotal role of international collaboration in humanitarian initiatives.

He stated: "Luiss Guido Carli University is committed to leading in innovation and academic excellence, especially in political and international studies. Strengthening partnerships with the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation is crucial for advancing a more promising future for humanity."

Additionally, Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, delivered a lecture highlighting the importance of fostering a positive global citizenship mindset and emphasizing the role of individuals and organizations in contributing to a more positive and cooperative global community to face today's most pressing challenges.

DIHAD+ Rome witnessed the attendance of Mr. Tariq AlMadani, Board Member, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, H.E. Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Representative of the Holy See in the High Committee of Human Fraternity, President of the Bambino Gesu Association and the Human Fraternity Foundation, and Hon. Gennaro Migliore, Director, PAM Centre for Global Studies, San Marino, along with Luiss University's officials, faculty, researchers, and students.

During "DIHAD+ Rome", a DIHAD delegation led by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani toured Luiss University's campus, emphasizing their collective commitment to advancing humanitarian initiatives and highlighting the event's significance.

About Luiss University:

Luiss University, renowned for its excellence in political and international studies, played a pivotal role in hosting this event. The university is ranked 19th in the world and 1st in Italy for Political and International Studies, as per QS World University Rankings.

About “DIHAD+”:

DIHAD+ is a global initiative that aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices among professionals and organizations involved in humanitarian aid and development to address pressing humanitarian challenges and explore innovative and sustainable solutions.

