Show offers a platform for producers to converge and collaborate to workaround US tariffs and diversify across the US$37.51 billion Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets

China leads participation, followed by India, Italy, and other EU countries among exhibitors from over 16 countries showcasing over 250 brands and 10,000 product lines

Dubai: In the backdrop of the harsh tariff winds from the US battering the global footwear and leather market, DIFLEX 2025, the region’s largest B2B trade show is set to open offering a vantage point for manufacturers and brands to diversify and ramp up engagement with the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market.

In a statement, organisers of the show, Verifair, said DIFLEX in its fifth edition now is taking place at a time when the footwear and leather markets are in challenging times with the tariffs against major producing countries eating into potential growth and impacting the price lines at the consumer end.

“This year, DIFLEX 2025 is bigger than the previous editions with large participation from countries such as China and India caught in the tariff muddle. The MEA market, including the GCC, has always been an attractive destination with its growing population, a young demography catalysing consumption, urbanisation and massive retail growth. MEA has become all the more important now with industry players looking at workarounds to stay competitive by diversifying market footprints, strategic partnerships and scouting for alternate trade and manufacturing hubs with lesser tariff burden that will help hedge growth risks,” said Mr. Jeen Joshua, Managing Director, Verifair.

Moreover, the show is taking place in Dubai, a major export and re-exporting hub to markets across the region and the world. According to Dubai Chamber of Commerce the total combined value of exports and re-exports were to the tune of AED 309.6 billion in 2024, a 9.2 per cent growth from the previous year. GCC countries alone accounted for 52% of total exports and re-exports at AED 161 billion. Non-GCC Middle East countries clocked AED 76.8 billion, AED 30.9 billion to Africa, AED 29.7 billion to Asia-Pacific and AED 7.9 billion to Europe.

DIFLEX which will run during September 23-25 in Dubai will showcase more than 250 brands and 10,000 product lines to an estimated number of 5,000 trade visitors from across the world. Significantly, China is the largest participant at the show, followed by India, Italy and EU countries among more than 16 countries from across the globe, showcasing a wider variety of top trending, luxury and stylish product range.

According to data from Mordor Intelligence, the market size of MEA for leather products is estimated to be US$37.51 billion in 2025. Increasing purchasing power and urbanisation continues to propel this growth at a CAGR of 4.11 per cent, anticipated to reach US$45.88 billion by 2030.

Among the countries in the region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the leading consumer markets for footwear and leather products, buoyed by non-food retail growth alone at a CAGR of over 6.2 per cent, projected to grow to US$243.6 billion by 2028 compared to US$182.5 billion in 2023, according to Logic Consulting.

Apart from China and India, the participating countries at DIFLEX 2025 include Italy, Portugal, Egypt, Syria, Spain, Thailand, Pakistan, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, and many others. The show’s supporting partners include the Council for Leather Exports, (CLE) Ministry of Commerce, India, and Associazione Promotori Vendite Calzature (Assoprov), Italy.

The expo will highlight products ranging from finished leather and footwear to bags, accessories, garments and footwear components, with confirmed 300 plus hosted buyers. The event will also have a knowledge sharing conference under various themes, including `Sustainability driven growth strategies for ‘Footwear & Leather Industry’ in the Middle East.,’ addressed by industry veterans.