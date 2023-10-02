Dubai, UAE: Dubai is poised to elevate its stature as a leading advocate for global climate change action and sustainable finance innovation with the fast-approaching Future Sustainability Forum (“The Forum”).

Hosted by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Future Sustainability Forum will take place on 4-5 October 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC.

The Forum is set to showcase Dubai's commitment to pioneering sustainable practices within the financial ecosystem and momentum to drive forward the global sustainability agenda, on the Path to COP28.

Highlights

Over 1,000 global government and industry leaders, representing 30+ countries, are set to converge, highlighting the synergies between finance and sustainability, and exploring avenues to accelerate global transitions to sustainable economies. The agenda features keynote addresses by H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority as well as fireside chats with H.E. Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE and Honourable Quincia Gumbs-Marie, Minister of Sustainability, Innovation and Environment, Government of Anguilla.

Sustainable Practices

The Forum will showcase the UAE’s pursuit of sustainability, especially within the financial sector, offering a platform for global experts to exchange insights and foster collaborations for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. Discussions and panels are set to focus on ESG embedding, Net-Zero pathways, and the transformation of capital to drive low-carbon transitions, among other pivotal topics.

Global Alignment & Commitment

The Forum’s agenda is aligned with the ambitious long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, demonstrating the international commitment to combat climate change, and promoting sustainability.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit www.futuresustainabilityforum.com.

-Ends-

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae