Dubai, UAE – Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), in collaboration with Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies and data protection, and the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), part of Digital Dubai, hosted an awareness session on cybersecurity at Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ).

The session united professionals to discuss the way forward for achieving the highest levels of resilience and the utmost security protection against cyber threats to safeguard the digital ambitions of tomorrow. This is in line with DIEZ’s continuous efforts to support the objectives of Dubai’s Cybersecurity Strategy, which focuses on providing integrated protection against the dangers of cyberspace and strengthening Dubai’s position as a world leader in innovation, safety, and security.

DIEZ is committed to collaborating with major players in the public and private sectors to yield new opportunities across different industries to promote sustainable development and the move towards transforming Dubai into a smart city that can keep pace with the latest technologies and meet the growing needs of the local community and global businesses.

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZ), said: “Our rapidly evolving world demands a more intentional and coordinated approach to cyber defence, thus DIEZ is committed to building strong partnerships with leading entities from the private sector to support and strengthen cybersecurity efforts, explore global best practices, promote joint development of innovative solutions, and effectively train our executives on key cybersecurity developments. This aligns with our ambitions to build a modern, secure, and agile digital infrastructure that is geared to responding to evolving cyber threats and that empowers businesses to embrace digital transformation and supports them in becoming future-proof.”

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) at Digital Dubai, said: “As the government entity tasked with spearheading the emirate’s efforts to protect its valuable data and advanced systems from cyber threats, the Dubai Electronic Security Center is committed to embracing technological progress and smart transformation, and strives to position Dubai as a world leader in innovation and cybersecurity,”

“We are always searching for opportunities to raise awareness about cybersecurity and the best ways to achieve it, and with that in mind, we are delighted to be joining hands with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones and other partners to share our insight with industry professionals and enable them to play their part in implementing the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy,” He added.

Badr Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said: “Cyber risk has become one of the most pressing issues faced by organizations as the scale, sophistication, and frequency of cyber-attacks continue to grow at an exponential rate. That is why we are proud to host this valuable session today, which outlined key actions to reduce risks and secure the benefits of a trusted cyberspace for organizations and individuals operating our free zones. At DIEZ, we are keen to prioritise cybersecurity initiatives and raise cybersecurity awareness to tackle threats in all vital sectors, as part of our efforts to ensure operational efficiency for businesses in our free zones.”

Dr. Waël Kanoun, Director of Cyber Defence Solutions at Thales Middle East, said: “Businesses and professional services have become increasingly digital, however, we rarely keep up with the evolving information security threats that we face. This is something that we absolutely must do, through both, advanced technologies and training. While technology plays an important role in mitigating the risk, businesses are ultimately reliant on employees to use them appropriately and to avoid errors that undermine the security practices you have in place. Cyber security awareness and training is the most effective way of preparing employees and first line of defence for organisations. We are proud to have partnered with DIEZ and DESC to bring attention to this important topic.”

About DIEZ

Established in 2021, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA) was formed with the aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub by offering a state-of-the-art multimodal ecosystem, a worldwide network, and a disruptive, end-to-end offering to high value-add industries.

The DIEZA portfolio entails 3 globally recognized Economic Zones that are vital contributors to Dubai’s economy, offering a unique, end-to-end ‘live, play work’ proposition. These zones are the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC), which draw major foreign direct investments from more than 50 countries across 6 continents.

These Economic Zones are home to more than 18K registered companies from across 20 industries employing more than 40k talents from around the world; DIEZA is at the heart of Dubai’s economic success and a major economic catalyst in the emirate’s development with a direct GDP contribution of 5% and foreign trade contribution in Dubai of around 11%. Annually.

DIEZA’s portfolio includes ventures that expand offerings and adds value to a broader segment of markets and customers across Hospitality, Education, Retail, Investments, Ecommerce and B2B commerce, Digitalization, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

Presenting unparalleled solutions for global companies and talents, attractive incentives, digital connectivity, coupled with an empowering ecosystem that enables sustained growth, DIEZA is the trusted partner to take advantage of the unlimited, high-growth opportunities available in Dubai, the UAE, the Middle East region, and beyond.

About Thales



Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.