Dubai, DGHR: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), in cooperation with the strategic partners from government entities in Dubai, organised the “Scholarship Innovation Lab” with a view to developing a unified framework for the scholarships in Dubai Government. The Lab, which was launched at Dubai Expo 2020-DP World pavilion, further aims at adopting the best sustainable solutions for scholarship and creating a mechanism that expects the future jobs.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DGHR seeks to build up qualified cadres from the UAE citizens armed with knowledge and skills, to ensure provision of the specializations that the labour market, especially government entities in Dubai, may need over the next few years,” Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said.

He also noted that the scholarships at prestigious universities offered to the distinguished Emirati students is one of the important programmes that receive full support from the prudent leadership, to acquire science and knowledge, as students are directed and guided to the required specializations.

He Continued, “The DGHR is keen to develop plans and strategies that attract the talented to join the government sector in Dubai, especially with the rapid changes taking place in the labour market, expecting that the most needed jobs for the future will be artificial intelligence engineering, precision engineering and cybersecurity among others”

Al Falasi also explained that the DGHR has been working over years on the "Future Talents" initiative. It is a double-path- integrated system. The first is academic in which scholarships are offered to the Emirati students in important disciplines to serve the future sectors that keep abreast of the strategies of the UAE in several areas. The second is professional in which professional programmes are offered to the Emirati employees in the Government of Dubai to perform their job to the fullest. He stressed that the scholarships innovation lab comes to complement what the DGHR started, in addition to exchanging ideas and experiences.

For his part, Lt. Colonel Mansour Al Balushi, Director of Scholarships and Recruitment Department at Dubai Police, highlighted the “Efaad” initiative, the first smart platform that provides comprehensive and interactive features that contribute to providing smart services. The platform uses smart applications that allow communication with, following-up and assessing students inside and outside the UAE. It further strengthens partnerships with various partners from government and local institutions that are engaged in the education and scholarship system.

Meanwhile, Captain Hamed Abdullah, Head of Scholarships and Recruitment Department at Dubai Police, said Efaad platform also aims to achieve more achievements through the recruitment initiatives and continuing studies via the platform. He also explained that the Efaad registered 180,618 visits since its launch, while its users reached 31,646 students, and benefits 17,664 university and school students, and 12,767 employees from Dubai Police. Moreover, it provides 90 electronic services, he said, noting that students wishing to train with Dubai Police can register through the “Efaad” platform via the link: https://efaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae

The panel discussion of the Scholarships Innovation Lab focused on the future of the Emirate of Dubai, the future labour market, the challenges that faced the labour market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the best international practices in harmonizing the future labor market and scientific disciplines.

Among the participants were Maryam Al Falahi, Policy and Strategies Adviser for Social Development-Dubai Executive Council, and Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of Scholarships Department-Ministry of Education.

For her part, Al Falahi affirmed that the Dubai Executive Council intensifies its efforts in embracing and supporting talents for the future based on studies and statistics.

“The Emirate of Dubai relied on strategies that ensure its readiness for any emergency without affecting education and work during the COVID-19 pandemic by reviewing global trends in this field and setting plans to foresee the future,” Al Falahi added.

Meanwhile, Al Kaabi stressed the importance of focusing on the scientific disciplines that the UAE will need in the future in various industrial and space fields, information technology and artificial intelligence, especially since the UAE is racing with countries in the world in providing smart government services.

During the sessions of the Lab, several topics related to scholarships were discussed, such as eliciting innovative and proactive ideas, finding solutions and proposals, and the challenges facing talents, with the participation of teams from government entities in Dubai.

