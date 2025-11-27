Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) successfully organised the fourth edition of the Human Resources Forum 2025 under the theme ‘Balancing Tensions in the Work Environment: Towards a Balanced and Sustainable Professional Environment’. Hosted virtually on Microsoft Teams, the forum served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration across government entities, promoting knowledge exchange, and shaping HR policies that elevate employee well-being and long-term institutional performance.

The forum brought together a distinguished group of government leaders, HR directors, and section heads from various Dubai government entities to explore best practices and strategies for cultivating healthy and balanced work environments.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, highlighted that the forum embodies the Dubai Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a work environment that prioritises employees' mental and physical health. H.E. said that these efforts align with the wise leadership’s vision to invest in Emirati talent as the foundation for future development.

H.E. added: “The fourth Human Resources Forum served as a platform to exchange knowledge between government leaders. It enables the adoption of innovative policies that enhance employee productivity and promote institutional performance sustainability. These efforts reflect Dubai’s aspirations to lead in human capital management, workplace balance, and institutional well-being.”

The forum featured presentations by local and international experts. Dr. Michael Elias from the American Wellness Center underscored the importance of mental health in the workplace and shared strategies for managing stress to support sustainable performance. Dr. Ibtehal Makki from Dubai Health highlighted the role of work-life balance in protecting employees’ psychological and physical well-being, noting that strengthening institutional resilience begins with empowering individuals and cultivating supportive, motivating work environments.

The forum also provided a platform for participants to interact, address key challenges related to achieving workplace balance within government entities, and review practical experiences and global best practices in the field.

The event concluded with discussions on broadening the implementation of institutional resilience principles across government entities. Participants emphasised the importance of developing an HR ecosystem capable of adapting to rapid changes and contributing to comprehensive mental health strategies within government HR frameworks.

These efforts fall under the Dubai Government Resilience Initiative led by DGHR, reinforcing the Department’s role as a strategic partner in developing government human capital, enhancing performance efficiency, and building a future-ready work environment. Through this, the initiative supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global model for government excellence and professional quality of life.

