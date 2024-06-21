UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the global community in marking Stop Cyberbullying Day by organizing a workshop titled "How to Build Resilience in Children to Confront Bullying Behavior." In addition, DFWAC has published a series of awareness posts under the title "Truth and Assumption" across its social media platforms.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that observing the occasion falls within the framework of the foundation's vision seeking to create a society free from violence against women and children.

She added that the event is also part of DFWAC ongoing efforts to reduce and prevent abuse and violence by offering safe shelter, protection services, care, rehabilitation, and educational and awareness programmes that adhere to the highest international standards.

Al Mansouri noted that the foundation operates on values of confidentiality, privacy, equality, participation, complementarity, institutional reputation, responsibility, professionalism, innovation, and excellence.

She further added that DFWAC attaches utmost attention to organising workshops and educational events targeting various organizations to enhance community awareness about the dangers of bullying and to introduce effective prevention mechanisms. Through its ongoing campaign, which includes a wide range of awareness publications on its social media platforms, the foundation will continue its fight against all forms of bullying.

Agenda

The workshop organized by the foundation covered several key themes, including understanding the concept of resilience, the principles of fostering resilience in children, and skills for building resilience. Its primary goal was to enhance a child's ability to overcome challenges and adapt to various situations in order to effectively confront negative experiences such as bullying.

The workshop shed light on the importance of families as the foundational unit for motivating and cultivating resilience by developing skills and teaching children how to apply learned resilience in different circumstances. It also highlighted the need for helping children understand their own emotions and manage feelings such as anger, as well as enhancing their problem-solving abilities and training them to consider various solutions to issues they face.

Additionally, the workshop focused on self-regulation that helps children recognize their abilities and identity, which contributes to the development of positive social, academic, and psychological skills. It also emphasized the importance of self-awareness, teaching children useful vocabulary and phrases to express themselves, and building their self-confidence.