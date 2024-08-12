Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inaugurated the Youth Forum organised by DEWA’s Youth Council in conjunction with International Youth Day 2024, observed annually on 12 August. The Forum included a series of activities and panel discussions with the participation of more than 100 young male and female employees, as well as local and corporate youth councils, including the Dubai Youth Council, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Youth Council, the Community Development Authority (CDA) Youth Council, and the Du Youth Council.

“On the International Youth Day, we celebrate the UAE and Dubai’s pioneering efforts in empowering youth and enhancing their participation in advanced and promising sectors. Today, we reaffirm our unwavering belief in our youth, who, as described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, are our national treasure, the best investment in the future, and the drivers for positive change towards a brighter and more sustainable world. On this occasion, I am pleased to congratulate the Emirati youth on their dedication and relentless efforts to live up to the trust and responsibility. They present a model we are proud of in local and international forums, benefitting from the quality opportunities provided by the wise leadership to consolidate their effective contribution in development and prosperity across all fields. I extend special recognition to DEWA’s youth, who spare no effort in enhancing DEWA’s contribution to supporting ambitious national goals and maintaining its global leadership and excellence. You are key to achieving our vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“At DEWA, we are committed to amplifying the voices of youth and their innovative solutions. Our aim is to engage them in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and accelerating the energy transition, supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. COP28, hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai in November-December 2023, has successfully empowered the role of youth in global climate negotiations, enhancing their role in shaping global climate policies, and raising awareness about their crucial role in advancing sustainable development goals in the UAE. The UAE Youth Climate Delegates Programme exemplified this by raising youth awareness about the UAE’s role in climate issues, reflecting their perspectives in global climate policy, exploring the latest practices, and encouraging innovative, proactive, and sustainable solutions for climate change. It also focused on building skills, capacities, and knowledge, and promoting communication to engage youth in climate approaches. Moreover, it fostered dialogue and innovation, listened to youth opinions, and benefited from their recommendations, providing them with the future tools to keep pace with the latest technologies and rapid changes,” added Al Tayer.

“We are also committed to developing the capabilities of the next generation of innovative and expert youths to create sustainable solutions that address climate change and anticipate the future. We will continue to invest in the youth of the UAE, preparing them and fostering their sense of leadership to become the next generation of sustainability leaders and essential supporters in achieving tangible progress in climate work and supporting sustainable development. At DEWA, we support the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to make Emirati youth a prominent model locally and globally in thought, values, and effective contributions to economic and social development and national responsibility. Our youth will remain global role models and positive, conscious, and empowered influencers, proud of their National Identity and the noble Emirati principles, enjoying the highest levels of competence, health, and quality of life,” noted Al Tayer.

Al Tayer explained that the total workforce at DEWA includes 2,831 young employees aged between 18 and 35 years. There are 2,062 young male and female Emirati employees. DEWA spares no effort in supporting DEWA’s Youth Council, which plays a pivotal role in creating communication bridges with the youth and encouraging their positive participation in all aspects. DEWA provides innovative programmes in collaboration with local and international institutions and the largest universities and research centres worldwide.

Al Tayer urged young people to benefit from DEWA’s various programmes aimed at refining their skills in sustainability and clean and renewable energy. These include the Al Baheth programme, DEWA’s Cleantech Youth Programme, the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme launched in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), the Cleantech Connect Programme, and professional certificate programmes, training courses, youth circles, and all outstanding events organised by DEWA’s Youth Council. I also urge you to continue your positive and effective participation in advancing our relentless efforts to achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership and to participate in shaping a sustainable future.

“DEWA’s Youth Council supports DEWA’s efforts in empowering the youth and national competencies, honing their technical skills, and encouraging them to work in clean and renewable energy. DEWA enables them to be active partners who drive positive change. In turn, DEWA’s youth do not hesitate to prove their worth every day, showing that they are always trustworthy and responsible, and ready to effectively contribute to strengthening DEWA’s position as one of the best and most innovative utilities in the world. Our meeting today reflects the keenness of DEWA’s youth to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and the ambitious national strategies,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.

The Forum was held at DEWA Academy and featured a panel discussion titled ‘Success Stories by DEWA’s Youth’, and another titled 'Youth Councils – Achievements and Future Aspirations’. It also included many brainstorming workshops.

From October 2019 until July 2024, DEWA’s Youth Council organised 74 events, 23 awareness sessions, and 5 educational trips and field visits. It also participated in 9 international forums and conferences and welcomed 12 benchmarking visits. Moreover, several members of the council participated in 3 national and international programmes in 2023. Additionally, the Council launched numerous initiatives and more than 10 communication platforms for its youth employees.

Innovation Month

As part of DEWA’s participation in the UAE Innovation Month ‘UAE Innovates 2024’, DEWA’s Youth Council launched the “DEWA’s Young Innovators” initiative to highlight DEWA’s distinguished employees and recognise and honour them for their contributions and effective innovations.

The Holy Month of Ramadan

In the Holy Month of Ramadan 2024, DEWA’s Youth Council launched the third edition of ‘Our Youth, Our Pride’ initiative to honour young pioneers in volunteer, community, and humanitarian work.

World Youth Skills Day 2024

DEWA’s Youth Council organised a Skills Day in collaboration with Skill Lab, an initiative run by prominent young Emiratis. A total of 55 young employees from DEWA attended the event, which featured technical workshops designed to develop the skills of DEWA’s youth in different areas. The event was held to mark World Youth Skills Day 2024.

Youth Circles

The Dubai Youth Council, in cooperation with DEWA’s Youth Council, organised a Youth Circle under the theme ‘Towards a Sustainable Future’ to highlight topics related to environmental sustainability and the vital role of global collaboration and COP28 in facing the challenges of climate change. The event also discussed the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to transform Dubai into a sustainable and smart city.

During the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2023, the Youth Council organised a youth circle under the theme ‘Involving Future Generations in Advancing Sustainable Development and the Green Economy’. It discussed the role of young people in the ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable development and shape a brighter and more sustainable future. It also highlighted their aspirations and innovative ideas to address the climate crisis with the aim of achieving a sustainable future for all.

DEWA also organised a Youth Circle entitled ‘Today’s Legacy for Tomorrow’s Generations’, in collaboration with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, DEWA Youth Council, and the Dubai Youth Council. It aimed to underscore the critical role that the youth play in various fields of sustainability and highlighted the efforts of DEWA and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation in accelerating sustainability and climate action.

During the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023, organised by DEWA, graduates of the DEWA Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, launched in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), conducted sessions on clean energy technologies. The programme aims to prepare DEWA’s next generation of sustainability leaders to drive sustainability and a green economy. The Education and Innovation Zone at WETEX hosted 19 discussion panels and interactive workshops, which brought together higher education students, youth professionals, and industry leaders.

Panel Discussions

DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and DEWA’s Youth Council, organised an awareness session entitled ‘Sustainable Energy for Future Generations’, as part of the Ministry’s ‘Meeting Across Generations’ initiative. Several senior citizens and young people participated in the session, to expand their knowledge on ways to enhance sustainability in the environmental, social, and economic aspects. The session highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s leading experience in transitioning towards renewable and clean energy sources.

Moreover, DEWA’s Youth Council participated in a panel discussion organised by Dubai Youth Council at the Dubai Youth Hub. The session discussed youth skills to create a prosperous future in conjunction with World Youth Skills Day 2023. DEWA’s Youth Council also participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Power of the Youth: Shaping a Sustainable Future’ at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park as part of the 5th Women in Technology Forum in September 2023. In addition, DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre organised discussion panels in collaboration with DEWA’s Youth Council and the Federal Youth Authority on developing future skills of the youth, especially in digital transformation, sustainability, green economy, entrepreneurship, and future industries. Experts from the Dubai Future Foundation, the World Green Economy Organization, and Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, took part in the discussions.

DEWA’s Women’s Committee and the Youth Council organised a forum titled ‘For a Sustainable Future’ during the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in September 2023 at Expo City Dubai.