Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to adopt the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and provide its employees with the latest programmes and tools, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a workshop on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Google Cloud. The workshop, which saw the participation of many employees from all divisions, aimed to raise their awareness of generative AI and provide them with the necessary resources and tools to keep up with the latest developments in this field.

“DEWA contributes to achieving the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. This is achieved by adopting the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including AI, to enrich the experiences of customers, employees, and other stakeholders. AI and digital solutions are the foundation for smart, secure and sustainable future cities. In this regard, we are keen to instil a culture of continuous learning and build the capabilities of our employees through workshops and training courses in collaboration with our leading global partners. These efforts align with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy to create productive, creative, and innovative environments by investing in and using AI technologies and tools. DEWA started its AI journey in 2017, and we are currently enriching our services with generative AI technologies to enhance performance and improve service quality,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The workshop featured various topics related to deep learning and neural networks for AI. The speakers gave an overview of generative AI use cases across DEWA’s work areas. This includes improving productivity, enhancing efficiency, supporting decision-making procedures, enriching administrative operations, and providing innovative and advanced services that meet the needs of stakeholders, anytime and anywhere. The workshop also showcased generative AI models and trained participants to use the Qwiklabs and AI Vertex platforms. The workshop concluded with a brainstorming session on the anticipated use cases of this technology in DEWA.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial