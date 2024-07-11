Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman (DOF) continues its active participation for the fourth time, in the fifth edition of the "Our Happy Summer" programme, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council. The programme will run from 15th July to 15th August, aiming to strengthen social cohesion and elevate happiness and quality of life indicators in the Emirate.

DOF has developed comprehensive plans for its participation in this year's edition of "Our Happy Summer," including five different training programmes in partnership with several banking institutions in the country. These programmes target a wide range of community members, aiming to enrich knowledge, develop technical and financial skills and talents, inviting everyone to participate and benefit from rich and enjoyable experiences during the summer period.

HE Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said: "Measuring quality of life constitutes a fundamental part of our operational strategy. Therefore, we are always prepared to participate in community initiatives that enhance social interaction, boost local community happiness, and support quality of life." He added: "We annually commit to participating in the 'Our Happy Summer' programme with educational activities that positively impact people's lives through interactive training programmes aimed at enhancing their knowledge, skills, and talents in various fields, especially in modern financial and technological domains."

He further stated: "This year, we are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with our partners in several leading local banks, such as First Abu Dhabi Bank 'Magnati', Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Emirates NBD, to offer meaningful experiences that stimulate interactive participation from various segments of society, providing them with benefit and enjoyment", expressing his anticipation for the wide participation this year as well.

DOF programme for this summer includes a workshop on "Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Future," in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank 'Magnati', introducing participants to the concept of artificial intelligence and its impact on people's lives at present and in the future through engaging and interactive educational activities.

The "Financial Leader" workshop returns this year in partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, providing an innovative platform for young people to develop their skills in effective leadership, financial planning, and good financial management, enhancing their capabilities in leading a team.

The "Future Portfolio" workshop covers the basics of financial planning, savings, setting financial goals, and how to prepare a personal budget and invest money wisely, enabling them to possess skills in utilising available resources and effective self-management.

The "Digital Adventure" workshop takes young people into the world of numbers, encouraging them to learn calculation in an innovative way that enables them to perform mental arithmetic operations of varying degrees of complexity quickly and accurately without the assistance of calculators or smart devices that can perform these operations.

The "Financial Planning" workshop, organised in partnership with Emirates NBD, will provide participants with valuable information on the basics of banking products, how to use them, mechanisms for protecting accounts, fraud prevention, financial literacy, and investment, offering a comprehensive overview of financial reports.

DOF provides detailed information about the programme's workshops and how to participate through its social media accounts.