Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the emirate’s social sector, is participating in GITEX 2024, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18.

During the exhibition, the DCD will showcase innovative projects that reflect its commitment to technological progress and innovation. Under the theme ‘Towards a Leading Government in Artificial Intelligence’, it will highlight the use of latest technologies that enhance services, facilitate social research, and gather precise data to address social priorities in accordance with the highest quality standards.

His Excellency Mazen Al Dahmani, Executive Director, Financial and Administrator Affairs, Acting Executive Director of Digital Affairs at the Department of Community Development, reaffirmed DCD’s commitment to innovative solutions and using them to regulate the social sector and enhance the quality of life for all individuals and segments of society.

Additionally, these efforts reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a leading emirate in government innovation through artificial intelligence, and its role in transforming government services with digital solutions that enhance quality and positively impact the lives of both citizens and residents.

His Excellency said: “The Department of Community Development's participation in GITEX underscores our commitment to innovation and technological advancement, and our dedication to fulfilling our responsibilities and duties to uphold the highest quality standards. This participation also reflects the efforts of more than 30 government entities to highlight initiatives that enhance Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the field of digital transformation, which is in line with modern trends in adopting artificial intelligence and benefiting from government systems and services to support growth and empower talents.”

He added: “Modern technologies have become a vital tool in promoting innovation within the social sector, from monitoring and conducting social studies to data collection and service delivery with greater speed and quality. Given the rapid pace of technological advancement, it is crucial to leverage these tools to address the needs of our society more effectively. We are committed to this approach to ensure an improved quality of life for all members of our community and to achieve our goals of building a cohesive, advanced, and prosperous society.”

Al Dahmani emphasised that GITEX presents a unique opportunity to connect with experts and specialists across various technology fields, enabling access to the latest innovations and solutions that address social priorities, support diverse segments of society, and contribute to building a more integrated, inclusive, and sustainable community — not only in Abu Dhabi but throughout the UAE and beyond.

Innovative and pioneering programmes

The Department of Community Development is scheduled to showcase two innovative projects during GITEX, most notably the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Platform – Bayanat’, which is an electronic platform that collects and unifies data from all entities involved with the social sector at the emirate level. This comes as part of DCD’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of social work based on an updated and comprehensive database that serves the social sector and supports strategic decision-making.

The DCD will also showcase the ‘Behavioural Rewards Programme for family cohesion , implemented in cooperation with the ‘National Program for Behavioural Rewards – Fazaa.’ This programme aims to enhance positive behaviours and boost community engagement among students and parents, increase their participation in school and social activities, promote volunteering, improve the quality of family time, and strengthen family cohesion and solidarity. It also seeks to elevate students’ academic performance while reinforcing the values of citizenship, cooperation, and social connections.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 4 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA).