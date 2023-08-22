Dubai, UAE: The Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai organised by Tarsus is returning for its highly anticipated 16th edition from October 30 to November 1, 2023, at Za’abeel Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre. At the largest education exhibition in the Middle East region, the focus will be towards supporting the demand of the growing number of international schools in the Middle East which has reached a record high of 2,068 in 2023. The event aims to equip these educators with the best tools to succeed in shaping the education landscape for over 1.9 million students in the region.

International Schools Growth Unveiled

According to data compiled by ISC Research exclusively for GESS Dubai, the last decade has witnessed a substantial 54.6% increase in the number of international schools worldwide, rising from 8,771 schools in January 2013 to 13,564 schools in January 2023. Among continents, Europe accounts for 14.3% of the global international school market, while Asia takes the lead with around 57.1% of the market share and 64.1% of student enrolment.

Within Asia, Western Asia, which encompasses the Middle East excluding Egypt, stands out as a hub of international education with 2,068 institutions. The UAE, at the forefront of this educational wave, boasts 769 international schools or a significant 37% of the total. As of January 2023, the region is home to 1.9 million students attending international schools, reflecting a 7.9% increase over the past five years.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors have contributed to this remarkable growth in international education within Western Asia. These include a surge in expatriate populations from China, Russia and Ukraine, and those from South and Southeast Asian countries; the return of Western expatriate professionals since the pandemic; and rising numbers of Saudi nationals opting for international schools, driven by young parents who have experienced international education themselves. In the UAE’s city of Dubai, with a population that is expected to almost double within 20 years, these schools are being located to support distinct community suburbs that are emerging as the city continues to expand.

Seize These Growth Opportunities at GESS Dubai 2023

GESS Dubai 2023 offers an unparalleled platform for educators and exhibitors alike. Exhibitors can connect with key decision-makers in the education industry, fostering strategic partnerships. Visitors, on the other hand, will have the chance to explore a diverse array of exhibitors, discovering innovative solutions and products. The event's rich and comprehensive CPD accredited conference programme focusses on (a) sustainability that aligns with the overarching conversation at the upcoming COP28 hosted in Dubai, emphasizing the need for education to empower future generations to drive positive environmental change; (b) EdTech; (c) Wellbeing; (d) and the Transition from K-12 to Higher Education.

GESS Talks (Live Stage) – This latest addition to GESS Dubai 2023 is a dynamic feature presenting a curated lineup of speakers and guests from GESS podcasts and webinars. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with these thought-leaders in real-time, facilitating in-depth discussions and insights following each session.

Leaders in Education Conference – This exclusive conference is tailored towards principals and distinguished members of the Leaders in Education community. It delves into the intricate challenges confronted by school leaders, spotlighting the essential skills and attributes needed for effective leadership and triumph in senior roles.

Wellbeing Space – This is a dedicated panel where attendees can learn about international research and explore cutting-edge methodologies for holistic growth, fostering well-being within both educators and their educational communities.

Skills Development – Through these immersive workshop-style sessions and in-depth talks, participants are invited to engage with comprehensive discussions and demonstrations thoughtfully crafted to provide a hands-on and practical avenue for leadership teams to acquire new skills and techniques.

Education Innovations – Here, participants are able to explore the seamless integration of emerging technologies and transformative trends that will shape the future of education and unravel the possibilities they hold.

To learn more about GESS Dubai’s upcoming conference schedule - https://www.gessdubai.com/conference-engage-and-inspire

Celebrating Excellence Through GESS Awards

GESS Awards, held alongside GESS Dubai, aims to recognise and celebrate excellence in education. The awards shine a spotlight on and acknowledge the excellence, diversity, and quality across a spectrum of educational products, resources, services, and individuals, including exceptional educational institutions and the most committed teaching professionals. The primary goal of the GESS Awards is to foster the elevation of standards in educational services and products across the industry.

The GESS Awards gala dinner is set to be held on 31st October. To learn more visit https://www.gessawards.com/

Mark your calendars and join us this year at GESS Dubai 2023 to be part of the largest education exhibition in the Middle East region:

October 30 - November 1, 2023

Monday and Tuesday 10:00 - 18:00

Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00

Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Halls 4-6

Do not miss this opportunity to network, learn, and celebrate the remarkable strides in education at GESS Dubai 2023. Visit the official website for more information and to register for free: www.gessdubai.com.

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 16 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.

