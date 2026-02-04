Deloitte’s contributions will explore how nations can build resilient infrastructure, diversify economic engines and create AI-powered health ecosystems

UAE: In its capacity as Knowledge Partner of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Deloitte is sharing research-driven perspectives addressing some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping governments, economies and societies worldwide.

This year’s Summit, held in Dubai from Feb. 3-5 under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” focuses on the policies, technologies, and governance models that will define the next era of global progress.

As Knowledge Partner, Deloitte will deliver a series of strategic insights and research contributions across four critical focus areas influencing government agendas worldwide: national infrastructure and credible deterrence, AI-driven trade models for emerging economies, smart and sustainable cities, and AI-powered health nations.

These pillars reflect some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing governments as they navigate geopolitical shifts, rapid technological advancement, and rising societal expectations. Deloitte’s contributions will explore how nations can build resilient infrastructure, diversify economic engines, develop future-ready and environmentally responsible cities, and create intelligent, sustainable health ecosystems powered by data and AI.

Building on its longstanding involvement with WGS over the past decade, Deloitte experts have contributed thought leadership on digital government, the future of cities, economic strategy, data sovereignty, cloud adoption, and AI governance, helping establish the Summit as a leading global platform for public-sector transformation.

Commenting on Deloitte’s contribution to the Summit, Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, said: “We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the World Governments Summit as Knowledge Partner for 2026. Each year, the event provides a unique platform to explore how governments can anticipate future risks, design adaptive regulatory frameworks, and build institutional capability to thrive in a digital-first world. Through our partnership, Deloitte is contributing research-driven perspectives on how technology, integration and system-level thinking can support more sustainable, inclusive and future-ready societies. Our focus is on enabling informed dialogue and practical insight at a time of rapid global transformation.”

Muhannad Tayem, Government and Public Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, added: “For 12 years, Deloitte has supported WGS in advancing global dialogue on how governments can prepare for the future, through innovation, evidence-based policymaking, and deep industry expertise. This year’s theme, Shaping Future Governments, aligns strongly with our work across the region as we help nations build resilient infrastructure, sustainable cities, future-ready economies, and AI-powered health systems. We look forward to contributing insights that empower public-sector leaders to navigate complexity and deliver lasting impact.”

Deloitte remains one of the key advisors to the region’s government entities, supporting national visions, digital transformation strategies, infrastructure development, and large-scale public-sector programs. Its role as Knowledge Partner for WGS 2026 underscores the firm’s commitment to shaping the region’s future through trusted expertise, advanced analytics, and global best practice.

This year’s summit brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of major global corporations, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

Reports are available through this link:

https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/observer/reports/detail/can-emerging-economies-leapfrog-into-ai-driven-trade-models

https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/observer/reports/detail/where-should-resilience-provide-the-foundations-to-credible-deterrence