Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte Middle East hosted its 8th Financial Crime Symposium in Dubai, bringing together regulators, business leaders, and industry experts to address the evolving financial crime landscape in the UAE and wider region.

The half-day event, held on September 17, convened senior stakeholders from across the anti-financial crime ecosystem to share insights on emerging risks, compliance obligations, and the innovations shaping the fight against fraud and illicit activity. With the UAE making the fight against financial crime a national priority, the symposium underscored the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in safeguarding economic growth and integrity.

The agenda included in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics critical to regulated entities. A panel on the evolving financial crime risk landscape explored the latest typologies, insights from the updated UAE National Risk Assessment, and strategies for realigning control frameworks to address new challenges. Another session examined the potential of generative AI, with experts showcasing practical applications for customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and sanctions screening.

Fraud risk was also a major focus, with case studies demonstrating effective management practices, regulatory responses, and the deployment of new technologies to strengthen defences. Throughout the event, participants had the opportunity to engage with Deloitte’s specialists and industry peers to exchange ideas on tackling shared challenges.

Simon Cuerden, Forensic and Financial Crime Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said:

“The financial crime landscape is evolving faster than ever, both globally and here in the Middle East. From new digital threats to increasingly complex compliance demands, organizations face unprecedented pressure to protect themselves and their stakeholders. Deloitte is proud to be a trusted partner helping clients navigate this environment and implement effective fraud risk management strategies. Hosting this symposium in the UAE is especially fitting, given the country’s strong commitment to combating financial crime through progressive policies and frameworks."

The symposium reaffirmed Deloitte’s role as a thought leader and trusted advisor in the field of financial crime, providing the UAE business community with access to global expertise and practical tools to manage risk effectively. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, Deloitte continues to support organisations across the region in strengthening transparency and trust.