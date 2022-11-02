Abu Dhabi: UAE Defense brands will make their mark on the global stage at Indo Defence 2022 this week. This is the 9th edition of the expo and it is underway from 2 – 5 November 2022 at Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Held Concurrently with the 7th INDO AEROSPACE 2022 Expo & Forum and the 6th INDO MARINE 2022 Expo & Forum, the expo will be the largest defence, aerospace, maritime, and security event in the world.

Organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) and managed by Tawazun Council, the UAE National Pavilion will display innovative ‘Made in UAE’ defence, aerospace and security products and solutions.

“Indo Defence provides the opportunity for UAE defense companies to display and promote products and solutions that bear the "Made in the UAE" brand. There have been a lot of positive changes and advances with the UAE defense sector and we welcome the opportunity to showcase them and discuss further potential development opportunities that can be of benefit to us all” said Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Corporate Communications Director of Tawazun.

Tawazun Council is the UAE defence and security acquisitions authority working to empower technology & innovation through partnerships, investments, support and collaborations.

The Pavilion features some of the UAE’s most prominent companies specialised in military and civilian technologies including AMMROC, Rabdan Academy, Al Fattan, Al Hamra, Etimad, Calidus and GAL.

EDCC’s organisation and work at the pavilion highlights its focus on boosting co-operation and opportunities, facilitating international dialogue between interested international parties and those within the UAE defence sector.

About EDCC

The Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) was founded as an initiative supported by the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Economic Council with the aim of enabling national defense companies.

EDCC also seeks to provide a suitable environment for the defense companies to develop their products and services, in according to international standards and best practices, and enable them to contribute to the development of the industrial sector and to an ongoing drive to diversify sources of income for the UAE.