Participating countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) hosted an exclusive CIS (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia) Marketplace in Al Ain Region on 14 October, connecting over 200 travel trade partners from the region with more than 50 Abu Dhabi-based stakeholders, including hotels, attractions, and destination management companies. The event is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with industry partners from key markets and boost visitor numbers to the emirate.

Abu Dhabi has experienced a significant uptick in hotel guests from the CIS region, with Armenia and Ukraine seeing increases of 17.4% and 48.5% respectively (July year-to-date) compared to the same period in 2024. This positive trend is further bolstered by enhanced accessibility, reflected in strong increases in CIS flight capacity, with key markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan growing by nearly 17% and 22% respectively. These figures, coupled with high visitor satisfaction rates, paint a clear picture of CIS travellers eager for more of what Abu Dhabi has to offer.

The event featured a range of discussions, networking opportunities, and familiarisation activities designed to ignite collaboration and educate CIS travel partners on Abu Dhabi’s extensive offering. From the vibrant capital city to the historic sites of Al Ain Region, the array of diverse experiences makes Abu Dhabi a destination with endless travel possibilities. Attendees will also experience traditional Emirati performances and engage in cultural workshops.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The CIS region is a crucial and fast-growing market for Abu Dhabi, and building strong local partnerships is essential. This marketplace offers a direct way to present Abu Dhabi’s unique attractions and, more importantly, it allows us to listen, collaborate, and equip our travel trade partners with the insights and tools they need to effectively promote our emirate.”

The CIS Marketplace is part of Abu Dhabi’s broader Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to amplify tourism growth and reinforce the emirate’s position as a world-class travel destination. Through events such as this, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to expand its network, fostering long-term industry partnerships and showcasing Abu Dhabi as a destination where travel professionals can find growth and success.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae