Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will exhibit at ITB Berlin from 3-5 March 2026, continuing its annual presence at one of the world’s most influential travel trade events and reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for culture-led travel.

At ITB Berlin, DCT Abu Dhabi and its stakeholders will engage with international travel trade partners to explore new opportunities for collaboration built on the emirate’s evolving tourism proposition. Meaningful visitor experiences will take centre stage, with the museums and institutions of Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi inviting the world to engage with the stories of the UAE and the wider world, and discover the connections that have shaped creativity and innovation throughout history.

Zayed National Museum, one of the district’s newest additions, presents the history of the UAE from ancient times to the present and honours the legacy of the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his commitment to cultural heritage, education, identity, and belonging.

The recently opened Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi offers a 13.8-billion-year journey of the universe, from meteorites and ancient fossils to environmental futures, framed through an Arabian lens. This cultural momentum extends beyond Saadiyat Island, with institutions such as newly reopened Al Ain Museum further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to protecting and sharing its heritage.

This year’s ITB coincides with Ramadan, and with rising interest in culturally immersive travel experiences, the delegation will educate visitors about this important annual religious event. The Holy Month is one of the most atmospheric times to visit Abu Dhabi, offering travellers opportunities to engage with local traditions, daily life, heritage and architecture through spiritual and communal experiences.

At ITB Berlin, media and travel professionals will be invited to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks firsthand at the DCT Abu Dhabi exhibition stand. The booth will feature interactive activations and engaging displays highlighting key cultural institutions, providing a preview of what to expect when visiting the emirate.

Supporting the travel trade remains a core priority. DCT Abu Dhabi will highlight tools designed to empower partners, including the Experience Abu Dhabi Experts e-learning platform, which provides in-depth destination knowledge and certification for travel professionals, and the Abu Dhabi Pass reseller portal, offering wholesale rates and a seamless booking experience to help agents expand their offerings.

DCT Abu Dhabi invites ITB Berlin attendees to connect with the Experience Abu Dhabi delegation at stand [insert stand number] to discuss partnerships, discover new developments and explore how culture continues to shape the emirate’s future as a global destination.