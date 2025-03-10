Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest event for startups and investors, will take place at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October.

The campaign served as a vital platform for networking, sharing expertise, and exploring opportunities within Dubai’s thriving digital economy.

A total of 13 meetings were held with key business ecosystem partners, venture capital firms and unicorn companies.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched the global promotional campaign for Expand North Star 2025 in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the upcoming edition of the world's largest event for startups and investors will take place at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October.

The first leg of the 2025 promotional campaign kicked off in the United States and covered Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Francisco. The campaign brought together more than 200 representatives from a diverse range of startups, investors, and technology companies, providing a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring opportunities within Dubai’s thriving digital economy.

As part of the campaign, a startup pitch competition was held with the participation of 20 innovative companies. DataBiologics and Nanowear emerged as the winners, with each securing a fully funded opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2025, helping them access new markets through the event.

The campaign also included 13 high-level meetings with key business ecosystem partners, venture capital firms, and unicorn companies that focused on strengthening ties between Dubai and the United States in the digital economy field.

The United States is the first stop in the broader global campaign to highlight the significance and influence of Expand North Star 2025. The event serves as a key global gathering for startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking to capitalise on unique growth opportunities in Dubai and shape the future of the digital economy.

The 2024 edition of Expand North Star achieved record-breaking participation and strong visitor and exhibitor engagement, together with an exceptional level of innovation on display and wide international presence. The event attracted over 1,800 startups and more than 1,200 investors from 100 countries managing assets exceeding US$ 1 trillion. In addition, 65 unicorn companies with a combined market value of more than US$ 400 billion took part in the exhibition.

Expand North Star plays a critical role in attracting the global tech community to Dubai, serving as a powerful platform for innovation, collaboration, and fostering connections with some of the world’s most promising startups, investors, and tech pioneers.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy remains committed to advancing Dubai’s digital ecosystem and positioning the emirate among the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star has emerged as a key pillar in the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology, contributing to accelerating economic growth and development both locally and globally.

To find out more about Expand North Star 2025, please visit expandnorthstar.com

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

