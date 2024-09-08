Abu Dhabi – Day seven of ADIHEX has closed after another intensive programme of events entertained thousands of visitors at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Taking place under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 21st edition of the globally renowned exhibition is being organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Today’s ADIHEX shows offered unforgettable exhibits and experiences that entertained visitors of all ages at today’s programme of events. Featuring a lineup of extraordinary performances, a range of displays celebrated many aspects of the skill, history, heritage that characterises the longstanding bond that humankind has had with animals through the ages.

The highlight of the seventh day was the exhibition’s third falcon auction. With a global profile of top international breeders displaying the highest quality falcons for thousands of enthusiasts worldwide, the auction was also held online to enable an expanded audience of international bidders to be present along with the audience at the sumptuous ADIHEX Main Arena. This prestigious event reflects the revered place of falconry in the cultural heritage of the Arabian Gulf, symbolising courage, honour, and the deep connection between man and nature.

The “Liberty Equestrian Display” returned to the Arena with horses provided a captivating equestrian event in which horses were presented without any tack or restraint, such as saddles, bridles, or halters. This format allows the horses to move freely and naturally with innate grace, athleticism, and spirit. As another highly popular display, this Liberty show received a rapturous response from visitors appreciative of the skilful demonstration of the bond between horse and handler, as well as for highlighting the natural beauty and abilities of the horses.

The “Mamluk Ottoman Show” returned with its spectacular display that celebrated the rich heritage and historical splendour of the Ottoman Empire. This colourful and immersive show featured a vibrant array of performances, demonstrations, and displays that highlighted the art, music, dance, and traditions of the Ottoman historical era. By showcasing the grandeur and cultural achievements of the Ottomans while also offering an educational and entertaining experience, this memorable display transported an engrossed audience to a bygone era.

At the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub, a session on ANF Animal Therapy featured a presentation on “Enhancing Animal Health & Performance: The Power of Frequencies in ANF Therapy” led by Dr. Mikel Hoff. ANF Animal Therapy is an advanced approach to animal wellness that harnesses the power of the latest technology to facilitate natural healing processes. Tailored to address a wide range of health issues that affect animals, this specialised therapy restores balance, reduces inflammation, and alleviates pain without the need for drugs or chemicals.

The Earth Warrioz returned to the Hub to host a fascinating panel session on “The Importance of Interactive Climate Education”. Led by Eman Danish Khan and Rehma Zia, the session examined the value of applied education methods with hands-on approaches to encourage positive action and bring change to climate and sustainability practices. As an organisation based in several countries, Earth Warriors enables climate action through education institutions, development organisations, governments and businesses to sustainably reduce climate change.

As the largest event of its kind in the MENA region, ADIHEX is showcasing a vast range of the latest technologies, innovations, and trends across 11 distinct sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, cultural preservation, RVs and motorhomes, tourism and safari, marine sports, and arts and crafts along with many more sporting and outdoor activities.

Within a packed agenda of activities, performances, and competitions that focus on the UAE’s proud heritage and culture while embracing innovation, ADIHEX is further cementing its own outstanding legacy and Abu Dhabi’s global position as a centre of hunting and equestrian sports, a forum for education and new business partnerships and an innovative sustainability leader.

To obtain tickets for the largest and most prestigious edition of ADIHEX yet, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.