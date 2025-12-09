Abu Dhabi: Day one of Bitcoin MENA has wrapped up at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together local and international industry leaders for a dynamic program of panel discussions, keynote sessions, and fireside chats. Co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc., Bitcoin MENA features four distinct stages, each dedicated to exploring the full spectrum of Bitcoin and digital asset innovation.

Enterprise Stage highlights

The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium launched on the Enterprise Stage, which gathered global experts offered a rare opportunity to hear directly from leading voices in Bitcoin and explore the latest trends in corporate Bitcoin adoption. The Bitcoin for Corporations conference highlighted how forward-looking companies across various sectors and regions are allocating significant capital into Bitcoin, reflecting a growing momentum in institutional investment. The event aimed to equip CFOs, treasurers and finance executives with actionable guidance on how to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

The session Roadmap for Adoption in Uninterrupted Markets brought panellists from India, Korea, and the UK to explore the unique challenges and opportunities for Bitcoin adoption in overlooked markets. Regulatory uncertainty and high taxes remain key barriers, but momentum is building. Korea is emerging as a regional Bitcoin banking hub, while India eyes regulatory reforms that could drive institutional entry. In the UK, lack of direct investment products means companies are stepping in to fill the gap, but clearer rules on custody could unlock wider participation. The panel agreed that regulatory clarity and strong compliance are essential for these markets to evolve from basic Bitcoin exposure to full-fledged digital-asset financial services.

Another session Bitcoin Backed Financing for Corporations featured Hunter Albrigh (ALST Lending), Wayatt O’Rourke (Basilic Financial), and Russ Jacobsen (Moon Inc.), who examined how companies can responsibly unlock liquidity from their Bitcoin holdings. These industry leaders discussed how companies can responsibly leverage Bitcoin holdings for liquidity. New lending structures are reducing traditional risks like margin calls, and demand for Bitcoin-backed loans is rising as firms seek flexible financing options. Treasury-focused companies are also using derivatives to generate Bitcoin-denominated revenue without selling assets. The panel emphasized that Bitcoin-collateralised credit can help businesses diversify and strengthen operations, with widespread adoption likely as banks begin to accept Bitcoin as collateral for conventional financial products.

The session Bitcoin as a Generational Investment Opportunity featured Hong Kim (Bitwise Asset Management), Katie Stockton (Fairlead Strategies), and Duke Waldrop (UTXO Management), who examined why Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a long-term, transformative asset. Panellists noted that Bitcoin’s unique status as a digitally native, transferable asset, combined with its resilience and strong liquidity, underpins its appeal. The introduction of US Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 has accelerated adoption by major financial institutions, yet the panel agreed that we are still early in a decade-long adoption cycle. As regulatory barriers recede, future catalysts are expected from pension funds, large institutions, and broader integration into mainstream investment platforms.

Falcon Stage highlights

Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City and Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, traced Bitcoin’s local journey from early mining roots to today’s innovative financial ecosystem. Dawalibi highlighted the importance of regulatory support and utility-driven innovation for the next wave of adoption, while Al Zarouni emphasized Bitcoin’s enduring value as a store of wealth. Moderator Austin Alexander noted growing institutional interest among UAE banks, crediting the country’s progressive regulatory framework as a catalyst for Bitcoin’s rapid growth.

A global panel, including Prince Filip of Serbia, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council, and Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, explored how nations are integrating Bitcoin. Pakistan’s strides toward adding Bitcoin to national reserves and the UAE’s regulatory clarity were highlighted as regional success stories. The panel agreed that education is essential for policymakers and that emerging markets will increasingly use Bitcoin for reserves and cross-border payments in the next five years.

In a keynote presentation, Daniel Batten, Managing Partner of CH4 CapitalCH4 Capital addressed the pivotal role of sovereign and pension funds in Bitcoin’s next growth phase. While US pension funds are cautiously adding Bitcoin as a tech stock, broader adoption is hindered by regulatory, ESG, and perception challenges. Batten emphasized that increased education and dialogue are vital for unlocking institutional investment.

Deep Backstage highlights

In an exclusive VIP Deep Lounge discussion at Bitcoin MENA, Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman shared his perspectives on bitcoin’s transformative impact on both the United States and the UAE. Moderator Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi began the session by exploring the idea of parallel monetary systems, setting the stage for a conversation about global digital finance.

The discussion turned to the evolving regulatory landscapes in the UAE and USA. Saylor observed that the US has shifted from a regressive to a more progressive stance on digital assets in recent months, and together with the UAE, now stands at the forefront of digital finance innovation. He suggested that major advancements and innovation in digital asset integration within corporations and institutions are likely to emerge from either nation.

The conversation further delved into regulations in the UAE, the tokenisation of assets, and bitcoin’s position as the gold standard for digital tokens and commodities. Saylor argued that bitcoin serves as a global reserve and is one of the most useful assets available. He acknowledged bitcoin’s price volatility but stressed its resilience and long-term upward trajectory, especially as the market enters a bullish phase.

Bitcoin MENA will continue on December 9, promising another full day of engaging discussions, expert insights, and networking opportunities for attendees. As the event moves forward, participants can look forward to a deeper exploration of emerging trends and the future of Bitcoin and digital assets in the region and beyond.

