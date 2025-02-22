Abu Dhabi: The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) will return to Abu Dhabi in 2027, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from January 21 to 25. Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Tawazun Council and the Ministry of Defence, this edition of the biennial event promises to be even larger and most impactful since its inception in 1993.

Interest in IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 is already at an all-time high, with 70% of current exhibitors already rebooking and confirming their attendance, underscoring the growing anticipation for this landmark event.

The International Defence Conference (IDC) will also take place a day prior to the exhibition. IDC serves as a global platform bringing together key decision makers, experts, and leaders from around the world. The event aims to promote collaboration among nations, institutions, and defence companies by discussing key global issues and threats and presenting innovative solutions to overcome future challenges.

Building on its legacy as a leading global defence event, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 concluded with record-breaking success on February 21. The five-day exhibition set new benchmarks in the number of exhibitors and the value of deals signed. This remarkable achievement highlights the growing significance of IDEX and NAVDEX as the premier platforms for defence innovation and strategic partnerships. With more than 1,500 exhibitors and an expanded exhibition space, the 2025 event demonstrated the UAE’s leadership in the global defence sector and its ability to establish and facilitate meaningful collaborations.

For IDEX and NAVDEX 2027, the stakes are even higher. The exhibitions will offer an expanded platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to come together, showcasing the latest and most innovative technologies that promise to shape the future of the defence industry. This edition will further solidify IDEX and NAVDEX as the go-to event for networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging long-term strategic partnerships in the defence sector.

Registration for IDEX 2027 is now open. For more information, please visit the official website at www.idexuae.ae.