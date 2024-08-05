Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Hotels and Resorts and Paramount Hotels proudly hosted a successful three-day event in celebration of International Self Care week, aimed at promoting holistic well-being and pampering cast members from Paramount Hotels and DAMAC Maisons. The event, which took place during the self-care week, included engaging panel discussions in the iconic Screening Room at Paramount Hotel Dubai, yoga and sound healing session at Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Hotel Midtown and a strengthening session hosted at the newly opened DAMAC Maison Aykon City.

The panel talk was moderated by the dynamic Laura Naylor, renowned radio presenter from Dubai92, TV presenter, and host of the ICC T20 World Cup. Laura shared her personal insights on self-care, setting the tone for an enlightening discussion.

Panelists Included:

Rhea Jacobs: Brand Ambassador of Marc Jacobs, TEDx Speaker, and Founder of RHÉ. Rhea shared her journey and highlighted the significance of journaling as a powerful self-care tool. She emphasized, "Writing them down on paper makes it a personal and introspective process, where you learn a lot about yourself without fear of judgment. The whole journey of self-care should be happy and peaceful, where you enjoy doing something at your own pace."

Brand Ambassador of Marc Jacobs, TEDx Speaker, and Founder of RHÉ. Rhea shared her journey and highlighted the significance of journaling as a powerful self-care tool. She emphasized, "Writing them down on paper makes it a personal and introspective process, where you learn a lot about yourself without fear of judgment. The whole journey of self-care should be happy and peaceful, where you enjoy doing something at your own pace." Anastasiia Solodovnyk: Senior Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Manager at DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, who emphasized the role of digital tools and co-active coaching in enhancing self-care routines. She advised, "Take a deep breath using different breathing techniques to calm down. Then, list your tasks for the day to prioritize them effectively."

Senior Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Manager at DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, who emphasized the role of digital tools and co-active coaching in enhancing self-care routines. She advised, "Take a deep breath using different breathing techniques to calm down. Then, list your tasks for the day to prioritize them effectively." Nidhi Sharma: Founder of the NOUR Beauty App and former Beauty Editorial Director of Vogue India. Nidhi discussed the intersection of beauty and self-care, offering practical advice for maintaining a healthy beauty regimen. "Setting boundaries with yourself is very important. Taking care of these aspects significantly contributes to a greater glow. Putting on sunscreen is a form of self-care."

Founder of the NOUR Beauty App and former Beauty Editorial Director of Vogue India. Nidhi discussed the intersection of beauty and self-care, offering practical advice for maintaining a healthy beauty regimen. "Setting boundaries with yourself is very important. Taking care of these aspects significantly contributes to a greater glow. Putting on sunscreen is a form of self-care." Sean Clancy: Co-owner of KO8 Fitness, Official Hyrox Coach, and former Pro Athlete. Sean provided valuable insights into integrating physical fitness into daily routines, regardless of busy schedules. He suggested, "Use an alarm clock and charge your phone in another room. This removes the automatic reach for your phone. Use the first 15 minutes for beneficial activities like hydration."

The event kicked off with an inspiring opening speech by Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, emphasizing the importance of self-care for employee well-being and the commitment of DAMAC Hotels and Resorts and Paramount Hotels to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment. Dean encouraged attendees, "Set the intention today to learn something new about yourself and consider how you could improve. Self-care is essential for sustaining the ability to take care of and lead others.”

In addition to the panel discussion, throughout the three days, attendees enjoyed ongoing pop-up activations and classes by the valued brand partners:

Day 1 at Paramount Hotel Dubai:

Pause Spa: Offered luxurious spa experiences designed to promote relaxation and well-being. The spa sessions included a treatment of deep tissue massage. These treatments were tailored to provide relief from stress and tension, ensuring that participants left feeling refreshed and revitalized. The expert therapists at Pause Spa also offered personalized consultations, recommending specific treatments and wellness practices to maintain long-term well-being.

SMPL SKIN: A Homegrown Men Skincare brand, known for their high-quality, organic skincare products. SMPL SKIN showcased their range, emphasizing the importance of using effective ingredients for optimal skin health. Attendees had the opportunity to try out the products and receive personalized skincare consultations. The brand's focus on natural ingredients and sustainable practices resonated with many, highlighting the growing trend towards conscious and effective skincare solutions for men. The pop-up also included live demonstrations on the proper application of their products, providing valuable tips for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Day 2 at Paramount Hotel Midtown:

Yoga Malaya: A Yoga & Sound Healing class with Mela and George Luciano. This session was designed to harmonize the body and mind through a blend of traditional yoga practices and sound therapy. Mela, an experienced yoga instructor, guided participants through a series of poses aimed at improving flexibility, strength, and inner peace. Following the yoga session, George Luciano led a sound healing experience, using instruments such as crystal bowls and gongs to create a therapeutic soundscape. This combination of yoga and sound healing helped participants release stress, achieve a state of deep relaxation, and enhance their overall sense of well-being.

Day 3 at DAMAC Maison AYKON City:

KO8 Fitness: Blitz Fitness Training Session hosted by Sean Clancy. This high-energy workout session was designed to challenge participants physically and mentally. Sean led the session, incorporating a variety of exercises using the versatile KO8 training system. The workout included strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises, all tailored to suit different fitness levels. Sean's expertise and motivational coaching style ensured that everyone was engaged and pushed to achieve their personal best. The session not only provided a rigorous workout but also emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent fitness routine for overall health and well-being.

DAMAC Hotels and Resorts aims to continue this journey of creating a holistic experience across their portfolio, ensuring all cast members participate and learn how important self-care is. The activities include wellness workshops, fitness sessions, and personalized self-care consultations, designed to cater to the diverse needs of the employees.

Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Hotels and Resorts Hospitality, stated, “We are thrilled to have hosted such an insightful and empowering three-day event aimed at elevating our cast’s well-being. This event was a testament to our commitment to celebrating our service culture across DAMAC Hotels and Resorts and Paramount Hotels.”